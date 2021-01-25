Spektra Systems has Earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization
Spektra Systems has Earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization.SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems(https://spektrasystems.com) today announced it has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization, a validation of a partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and expertise in deploying, scaling, and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Windows Virtual Desktop technical practices, are able to earn the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.
Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Windows Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way. Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Windows Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.
Manesh Raveendran, CEO & Principal at Spektra Systems added, “With WVD, we’ve been able to assist our customers with the digital transformation required to stay productive in the era of remote work. Our white-glove onboarding for WVD assures a superior remote work experience without compromising on security”.
Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, “The Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Windows Virtual Desktop in Azure. Spektra Systems clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.”
About Spektra Systems:
Spektra Systems is a Partner focused cloud solutions company. Spektra's products and services around cloud platforms help organizations of all sizes to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Our Products includes CSP Control Center(cspcontrolcenter.com), CloudLabs (CloudLabs.ai), SaaSIfy (SaaSify.AI), Spektra Academy (SpektraAcademy.com) & WVD Control Center (WVDControlCenter.com). Spektra's CloudLabs platform helps with the automation of deployment and distributions of sandbox lab environments across Public Cloud platforms.
Spektra Systems provides end to end services around Microsoft Cloud and WVD in general, please visit Spektra’s WVD solutions page to learn more.
