Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,553 in the last 365 days.

Spektra Systems has Earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

Spektra Systems has Earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems(https://spektrasystems.com) today announced it has earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization, a validation of a partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and expertise in deploying, scaling, and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Windows Virtual Desktop technical practices, are able to earn the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.

Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Windows Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way. Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Windows Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.

Manesh Raveendran, CEO & Principal at Spektra Systems added, “With WVD, we’ve been able to assist our customers with the digital transformation required to stay productive in the era of remote work. Our white-glove onboarding for WVD assures a superior remote work experience without compromising on security”.

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, “The Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Windows Virtual Desktop in Azure. Spektra Systems clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.”

About Spektra Systems:
Spektra Systems is a Partner focused cloud solutions company. Spektra's products and services around cloud platforms help organizations of all sizes to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Our Products includes CSP Control Center(cspcontrolcenter.com), CloudLabs (CloudLabs.ai), SaaSIfy (SaaSify.AI), Spektra Academy (SpektraAcademy.com) & WVD Control Center (WVDControlCenter.com). Spektra's CloudLabs platform helps with the automation of deployment and distributions of sandbox lab environments across Public Cloud platforms.

Spektra Systems provides end to end services around Microsoft Cloud and WVD in general, please visit Spektra’s WVD solutions page to learn more.

Amit Malik
Spektra Systems
+1 415-527-5513
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Spektra Systems has Earned the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.