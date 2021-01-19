My Future Purpose Presents Naomi Boak an Unemployed Emmy Award Filmmaker Gets New Purpose as Alaskan Media Park Ranger

Our purpose is to inspire yours Naomi Boak Emmy Award Filmmaker Becomes a Media Park Ranger in Katmai National Park Alaska Katmai National Park Social Media Campaign Vote for the Fattest Bear -- Fat Bear Week

Moving from New York City to Katmai National Park in Alaska after losing my husband and my job as a filmmaker helped me heal among the brown bears and nature

How in the world does a prime-time Emmy award winning film producer living in New York City end up in Alaska as a Media Park Ranger? Unemployed and over 50 Naomi Boak Discovers a New Purpose” — Vicki Thomas, Chief Purpose Officer My Future Purpose