Get Online Security and More with Your Free VPN
By more, we mean, saving lots of money while online shopping.INDIA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I’m pretty sure most of us, if not all, have already heard of and used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service at least once in our lifetime. Maybe a friend back in high school introduced you to one to help access a blocked website or one night you were searching for ways to watch that show that sadly isn’t available in your region and you stumbled upon the magic of VPN. Surely, we all have stories of how VPN saved us from internet troubles, which is why I believe that the world should start looking this way especially in an era where personal data can easily be hacked and manipulated against us.
In a nutshell, VPN is a software that protects us from online criminals by encrypting the data we share online so we leave no trace behind—that is just the tip of the iceberg. Here are other awesome ways to enjoy a free VPN. Buckle up, everybody.
1. Stay anonymous
– First and foremost, using a VPN service makes your private activity and information online actually, really private. As mentioned above, VPN encrypts the data you send over the internet, and also it encrypts your IP address so no one can track and hack your online whereabouts.
2. Shop online while abroad
– Say, you were traveling abroad when your favorite local brand decided to hold a clearance sale and you want to get first dibs, of course. Unfortunately, due to geographical restrictions, you’re not able to access their website. Fret not, with the use of VPN, you can change your IP address by switching server locations. Therefore, you can convince their website that you’re ordering from your home country and grant you access. Amazing, isn’t it? Now, go add to the cart that cute puff sleeve dress.
3. Save money
– Following the tip above, by switching server location, you can save up big money on your purchases. Believe it or not, many e-commerce websites put different price tags on their products depending on your location. For example, a luxury bag may cost a bit higher in the US than in India. This is also the case with hotel accommodations, prices change according to where you’re booking from. Did you know about this? If not, you can keep this in mind the next time you purchase anything online.
Talk about savings, using a free VPN will help you spend less and save more. Enjoy a free, safe, and unlimited connection with GoingVPN. Try it yourself and get all these perks, from 1 to 5, with absolutely no subscription fee. Download the GoingVPN app here.
4. Unlock blocked contents
– No more worries about missing out on your favorite shows. With the power of a VPN, you can unlock several streaming site libraries including Netflix and Hulu just by changing your IP address. This doesn’t only give you access to shows that are only available in the US or UK, it will also prevent you from doing extra measures like illegally downloading the show out of desperation. Netflix and chill, okay?
5. Play with no restrictions
– Sometimes, you just want to play your heart out with your friends, especially after a busy day. But certain circumstances prevent you from enjoying it, namely geo-blocks. Maybe your friends live in other countries and the online game you’re trying to play together isn’t available in your region. Again, with the help of a VPN service, you can switch your server location to the one closer to your friends, so you can continue playing with them, hassle-free. Moreover, this will also help you avoid those people you don’t want to play with because they bring the team down every time. I know, we all know someone.
Just a friendly reminder, while a VPN service makes our life a lot easier, there are pros and cons when using a free one. Make sure to weigh in the positives and negatives, and do a lot of research before jumping into it.
GoingVPN.com
GoingVPN.com
+65 6516 8867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter