Benchmark testing confirms Made-in-Singapore GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ is >99.9% effective against SARS-CoV-2 Virus
Testing based on US EPA guidelines for virucides confirms GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ disinfectant effective in breaking the chain of infection of COVID-19SINGAPORE, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vance Chemicals Pte. Ltd. (“Vance Chemicals”) announces today that its GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ general purpose dilutable disinfectant has been proven scientifically >99.9% effective in inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Vance Chemicals subjected GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ for testing against an actual SARS-Cov-2 strain identified as “Isolate USA-WA1/2020” (1) The “Isolate USA-WA1/2020” strain was isolated from an oropharyngeal swab of a COVID-19 patient in the USA. To ensure the testing adhered to internationally-accepted protocols, the US EPA product performance test guideline ASTM E1053 (2) - Standard Practice to Assess Virucidal Activity of Chemicals Intended for Disinfection of Inanimate, Nonporous Environmental Surfaces, was implemented by a certified US laboratory.
The result: GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ demonstrates efficacy based on the US EPA passing criteria requirement of at least 3 log10 reduction of SARS-Cov-2. In other words, GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ can quickly inactivate >99.9% of this virus in a short time.
In addition to social distancing, hygiene is core to limiting the spread of the disease. SARS-CoV-2 is mainly transmitted via respiratory droplets and aerosols from infected persons when they sneeze, cough, speak or breathe, especially when in close proximity with others. Besides direct transmission, infectious droplets that land on surfaces that others touch can cause indirect transmission [3]. SARS-Cov-2 can survive on surfaces ranging from a few hours to 28 days depending on the type of surface and the temperature of the environment [4]. Frequent hand-washing and disinfecting of contact items and surfaces is therefore important. Consequently, this test result confirms that the use of GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ is effective in helping to break the chain of infection caused by the virus.
In addition, GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ is also tested effective >99.9% against other common viruses such as Influenza A (H1N1) and Human Rotavirus. Furthermore, even at dilutions up to 80 parts of water, GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ can still effectively inactivate >99.9% of illness-causing bacteria.
GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ is also formulated to be safe for daily use around humans and animals alike, and on various surfaces, materials and the environment. The disinfectant was tested for its acute toxicity, irritation, and sensitisation based on OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals [5] and was deemed safe when the directions for use are followed. GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ is a Green Label [6] product approved by the Singapore Environment Council to be an environmentally preferred surface cleaner. It is also a registered product in the NSF International Nonfood Compounds Registration Program Category C1 [7] which assess products for food processing establishments.
“Our rigorous international third-party testing assures our customers that GK-GermKiller® Concentrate™ is a quality and effective product they can trust,” says Damon Lim, Head of Sales.
Vance Chemical’s R&D and manufacturing are all located in Singapore and all GK-GermKiller® products are tested using international protocols by leading independent local and international laboratories.
More product information can be found at gk-germkiller.com.
