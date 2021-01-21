Sargas' Remote Patient Monitoring is among Top Ten Patient Monitoring Solutions for 2020
"When CMS unbundled RPM, we developed IOT enabled hru? platform within our Chronic Care Cloud™, to add remote patient physiological monitoring" Git Patel CEO
Our teams dedication has help us achieve this milestone to help doctors make a difference in the patients' life with proactive care that delivers better outcomes and reduces costs.”BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 21, 2021, MD Tech Review recognized Sargas Pharmaceutical Adherence & Compliance (SPAC) International in their annual listing of Top 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing Patient Monitoring solutions and impacting the industry. As Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) continue to deliver promising results in healthcare, hospitals, physicians and health systems are investing heavily in these services as part of their transition into a value-based care model. The new CMS regulations surrounding RPM are further enabling physician organizations to drive more patient-centric care with a sharp focus on reducing healthcare costs while improving the quality of care. While insurance companies, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies gear up for bolstering their CCM and RPM initiatives, CA-based Sargas Pharmaceutical Adherence and Compliance (SPAC) International is supporting their endeavors with its CCM Cloud platform, Drug Adherence, Medication Therapy Monitoring (MTM), Mobile Oncology Medication Therapy Monitoring and IOT enabled Remote Patient Monitoring solutions via its hru? platform. Remote Patient Monitoring is projected to be 1.9 billion dollar market by 2026. Digital Chronic Care Management, Medication Management, Remote Physiological Monitoring is bringing a paradigm shift in value based care that will help deliver the Triple Aim in Health Care. The Triple Aim: Care, health, and cost. ... Improving the US health care system requires simultaneous pursuit of three aims: improving the experience of care, improving the health of populations, and reducing per capita costs of health care.
— Git Patel, CEO
At Sargas, our team's Vision is to create a seamless connection between the physicians, patients, insurance companies, hospitals, pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies such that the patient receives the care they want, when they want it by utilizing the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and communication technologies, software accompanied by a compassionate staff. "This recognition furthers our vision", said Git Patel Founder and CEO of Sargas. "Innovation and creativity drives Sargas to deliver the best care for patients from the time we incorporated the social determinants and now the IOT boxes to capture patient physiological data like blood pressure, blood glucose, oxygen saturation and more. Our platform will remain at the forefront of technology by looking at various health API's to integrate so that our mission is accomplished. Our patient and practice testimonials are making us proud of the care we provide to several hundred physicians their several thousand patients around the nation", continued Git Patel.
