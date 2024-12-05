New Advanced Care Management can mitigate the 2.83% CMS fee cut in 2025

Oxygen Saturation Levels via Remote Monitoring

Physicians can mitigate the 2.83% CMS fee cut effective 2025 by incorporating newly introduced Advanced Primary Care Management (G0556,G0557,G0558) Services.

My practice has been utilizing remote blood pressure monitoring since 2019 to reduce the mortality rate for critically ill cardiac patients” — Dr Viral Mehta MD. California Cardiologist www.ccvmg.com

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Yes, physicians can potentially mitigate the 2.83% cut in 2025 fees by strategically integrating non-face-to-face care management services approved by CMS. These monthly reimburseable services can improve patient quality of life while lowering overall healthcare costs by allowing targeted interventions between visits," said Gitesh Patel CEO of hru2day.com.A strong foundational patient care system is fundamental to improving health outcomes and lowering mortality, which is why the Department of Health and Human Services has been taking action starting with:Newly introduced Advanced Primary Care Management (G0556, G0557 and G0558) services, Caregiver Training (CPT 97550, 97551, 97552, 96202, 96203) with provisional status, Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (CPT codes 93797, 93798, 94625, 94626), Chronic Care Management (99490, 99439,99487,99489, 99491, 99437), Transitional Care Management (99495, 99496), Principal Care Management (99424,99425,99426,99427), General Behavioral Health Integration (99484), Remote Physiologic Monitoring (99453, 99454,99457,99458,99091), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (98975,98976,98977), Remote Treatment Monitoring (98980,98981),Community Health Integration (G0019 and G0022), Social Determinants of Health Risk Assessment (G0136) and Principal Illness Navigation (G0023, G0024, G0140 and G0146); "All of these connected care management services can be provided via asynchronous methods like secure messaging, phone call, Digital communication, Questionnaire completion, Care coordination and management, Reviewing medical record, Education and support, Exchanging health information with other health care professionals via patient portals, and electronic Structured health record keeping." Patel continued.Dr. Viral Mehta MD, a California cardiologist said, " My practice has been utilizing hru2day’s Principal care management and remote blood pressure monitoring since 2019 to reduce the mortality rate for critically ill cardiac patients." Denise Brzezinski states, " Our group has been providing hru2day’s chronic care management services to our patients since CMS implemented Chronic care management in 2015 to improve MIPS score while providing proactive patient care to reduce hospitalization, improve the quality of life and deliver better outcomes."About hru2day: www.hru2day.com Hru2day has been contracted by several physicians to provide care management services to several thousand patients around the country. The innovative technology platform along with the compassionate staff has been helping to achieve the Triple Aim in Healthcare by improving the patient experience, improving health of population and reducing the per capita cost since 2015.

Company launched Remote Patient Monitoring during Covid 19 to help with the pandemic

