New Mexico COVID-19 update: 628 new cases, totaling 164,263 – twenty-six additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 628 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

161 new cases in Bernalillo County

17 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

48 new cases in Doña Ana County

23 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

20 new cases in Lea County

28 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Luna County

45 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in Otero County

22 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

41 new cases in Sandoval County

62 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

38 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

21 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

The Department of Health on Monday reported twenty-six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A second female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 90s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A second male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,958.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 18 are:

87121 – 31 88101 – 28 87114 – 22 87401 – 21 87105 – 20 87144 – 16 87507 – 15 87111 – 13 88011 – 13 88030 – 13

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Santa Fe County) that have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Valencia County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County and is now reported as such.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 163,637 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 46,508 Catron County: 70 Chaves County: 7,860 Cibola County: 2,495 Colfax County: 633 Curry County: 4,555 De Baca County: 120 Doña Ana County: 19,900 Eddy County: 5,528 Grant County: 1,191 Guadalupe County: 318 Harding County: 8 Hidalgo County: 288 Lea County: 7,533 Lincoln County: 1,281 Los Alamos County: 393 Luna County: 2,652 McKinley County: 10,962 Mora County: 141 Otero County: 2,622 Quay County: 381 Rio Arriba County: 2,929 Roosevelt County: 1,697 Sandoval County: 9,564 San Juan County: 12,209 San Miguel County: 1,040 Santa Fe County: 8,535 Sierra County: 650 Socorro County: 1,042 Taos County: 1,354 Torrance County: 557 Union County: 207 Valencia County: 5,502

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 423 Otero County Prison Facility: 435 Otero County Processing Center: 196 Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 283 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250 Lea County Correctional Facility: 320 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 176 Roswell Correctional Center: 228 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

As of today, there are 611 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 87,502 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho Avamere at Roswell in Roswell Aztec Healthcare in Aztec Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West BeeHive Homes Clovis BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes Gallup BeeHive Homes Santa Fe BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque Lovington Healthcare in Lovington The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia View Bosque Trails in Albuquerque Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.