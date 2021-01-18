Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 18, 2021 (Juneau, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued a proclamation declaring January 18, 2021 as “Martin Luther King, Jr. Day” in the State of Alaska.

WHEREAS, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream of advancing equality and justice for all people helped shape our nation and redirect the dialogue about race for future generations of Americans; and

WHEREAS, born in 1929, during a time of heightened racial discrimination and oppression in the Nation, he excelled in his studies, obtained his doctorate in theology, and served throughout his lifetime as a pastor and peaceful activist; and

WHEREAS, as a natural leader and gifted orator, Dr. King became the voice of America’s Civil Rights movement as he brought to light the needs of the poor and championed nonviolence as an effective means to bring forth positive social change; and

WHEREAS, Dr. King was instrumental in strengthening the belief that a person’s worth should not be measured by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character; encouraging Americans to honor all persons, look beyond their differences, and come together for the common good; and

WHEREAS, although great progress has been made, more work remains to fully eliminate prejudice and injustice throughout our country, and to meet Dr. King’s challenge to “work unceasingly to uplift this nation that we love to a higher destiny, to a higher plateau of compassion, to a more noble expression of humanness”; and

WHEREAS, at the age of 39, Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1969, cutting short an extraordinary life, and leaving a tragic hole in the fabric of our Nation; and

WHEREAS, today, as we celebrate Dr. King’s birthday, let us remember his legacy as a selfless activist who called upon leaders to ensure equal justice under the law, to uphold our nation’s founding principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all people.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim January 18, 2021 as:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to reflect on the Dr. King’s messages, that are as relevant today as they were four decades ago; to celebrate his tireless efforts to create equality and opportunity for all people, and to participate in activities that improve our Alaskan communities.

###