FinMkt, Point of Sale Financing Fintech, Appoints Erin Smith Chief Marketing Officer
Erin Smith, previously FinMkt's Director of Marketing, has been named the company's first Chief Marketing Officer.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinMkt, leading SaaS provider of point of sale consumer finance technology, has promoted Erin Smith to Chief Marketing Officer. Joining the team in September 2019 as Director of Marketing, Ms. Smith was promoted to Vice President of Marketing in record time. After a little more than a year with the company, she has been appointed FinMkt’s first ever Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Smith’s promotion is the culmination of her constant display of dedication, preparation, knowledge and passion. She has been instrumental in building the company over the past year, playing a key role in developing SaaS partnerships and working closely with FinMkt’s technology team to enhance UX.
“Never in my career, have I met someone so confident in her professional abilities and who could articulate exactly how she was going to make an immediate and positive impact,” says FinMkt’s CEO and co-founder, Luan Cox. “We hired her as Director of Marketing and almost immediately promoted her to VP of Marketing. Erin embodies all that we are and aspire to be at FinMkt, as individuals and as a team.”
Ms. Smith’s career was largely in the real estate and financial sectors, having held previous positions at Keller Williams Realty and Morgan Stanley, before entering the fintech space as Brand Manager at small business lender, Lendistry. Fintech turned out to be a natural fit for Ms. Smith who enjoys the challenge of being both analytical and creative.
“I feel like I found my calling when I entered fintech, and that I found my home when I joined FinMkt,” Ms. Smith said. “It is an honor to be recognized by FinMkt’s leadership. Luan has been a valuable mentor since my arrival and I hope to make her and the FinMkt family proud.”
About FinMkt
FinMkt is passionate about delivering best-in-class technology to improve the way consumers access competitive financing. FinMkt has developed a state-of-the-art multi-lender platform to facilitate point-of-sale financing for the home improvement, retail and medical verticals. FinMkt's scalable, patent-pending SaaS platform includes seamless APIs and fully hosted white-label solutions. To learn more, please visit FinMkt.io or reach us by email at info@finmkt.io.
