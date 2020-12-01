Top Accredited Contractor Network, NAPAC, Picks FinMkt’s Financing Solutions for its Members
NAPAC chooses FinMkt’s best-in-class point of sale financing and payment platform for its ease of use, seamless second look offers, and lower cost.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinMkt, the leading SaaS provider of point of sale consumer finance technology, has announced their strategic partnership with NAPAC, the National Association of Professionally Accredited Contractors. The partnership will provide NAPAC’s members with an easy-to-use multi-lender point of sale financing platform for homeowners across the credit spectrum. FinMkt’s powerful lending platform gives consumers the ability to review and compare buy now pay over time offers through one universal application.
NAPAC-accredited contractors are licensed and insured, have a minimum of 7 years in business, and hold a commitment to 100 percent customer satisfaction using a third-party rating system. After reviewing financing options for their members, NAPAC chose FinMkt’s best-in-class platform to offer their network of contractors for its ease of use, seamless second look offers, and lower cost.
“At NAPAC, we are focused on helping elite home improvement companies improve their profitability. We teamed with FinMkt because their advanced technology allows our members to quickly access the best financing offers for both the contractor and the homeowner,” according to Stephen J. Klein, Executive President of NAPAC.
“While many industries have seen a decline in business over the past several months because of Covid-19 restrictions, the home improvement industry has not suffered the same fate. Demand is high for home improvement as people spend more time at home but consumer expectations have changed,” says Luan Cox, CEO and co-founder of FinMkt. “Homeowners want a secure and contactless way to apply for financing and make payments. Our platform enables contractors to meet these expectations.”
About NAPAC
NAPAC stands for the National Association of Professionally Accredited Contractors, an organization founded to provide homeowners with elite remodeling contractors who have a verifiable track record for customer satisfaction. As a buying group, NAPAC leverages the sales volume of their member companies to negotiate better rates for financing, credit card processing, as well as technology and marketing services that allow them to increase sales and decrease costs. To learn more about NAPAC, visit napac.net.
About FinMkt
FinMkt is passionate about delivering best-in-class technology to improve the way consumers access competitive financing. FinMkt has developed a state-of-the-art multi-lender platform to facilitate point-of-sale financing for the home improvement, retail and medical verticals. FinMkt's scalable, patent-pending SaaS platform includes seamless APIs and fully hosted white-label solutions. To learn more, please visit FinMkt.io or reach us by email at info@finmkt.io.
