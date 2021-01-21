Tangicloud Celebrates 5th Anniversary
Software developer celebrates 5 years helping nonprofits and governments move to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and the Microsoft Cloud.
Organizations no longer need to raise funds just to transition to more modern technology.”LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tangicloud Technologies, Inc. today announced that they have completed their fifth year in business serving nonprofits and governments. The company provides ERP and accounting software based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.
“We are pleased to be leading the charge once again into modern technology for nonprofits and governments,” said Jay Malik, CEO of Tangicloud. “Nonprofits make up the third largest workforce in the country. Governments exist in many pillars of community service such as special districts, Native American organizations, cities, and municipalities. These customers are often under-served when it comes to comprehensive industry-specific functionality. Tangicloud’s Fundamentals App for Business Central, is here to offer nonprofits and governments an opportunity to keep pace with the latest, modern technologies running on the Microsoft Public Cloud with Office 365 integrations. The Business Central platform, used by over 220,000 companies world-wide is the backbone for Fundamentals, bringing world-class ERP functionality to our customers.”
For more than 20 years Mr. Malik has been a nonprofit/government software thought leader and developer. He was a member of the executive team at American Fundware in the 1990’s, founder of Serenic Software and chief architect for Serenic Navigator in the early 2000’s. He and his team from Tangicloud are now leveraging over 65 years of extensive industry knowledge and software development expertise to deliver Fundamentals, the premier fund accounting software available on the Microsoft Appsource.
Tangicloud’s Fundamentals offers base enhancements to Business Central and a growing list of additional features for pro-actively managing mission-based and government organizations. Some features include fund balancing, allocations, approvals, commitments, encumbrances, and budget controls. The software is SFAS and GAAP compliant and runs in one of the world’s most secure on-line environments.
“We also like the new business model Microsoft has brought to fruition,” said Mr. Malik. “Organizations no longer need to raise funds just to transition to more modern technology. With the Subscription As A Service model, Fundamentals on Business Central provides a cost-effective solution that keeps pace with all fund accounting needs. SaaS also means that an organization’s software remains up to date one hundred percent of the time, at no additional cost – with reduced IT expenditures.”
When asked about a vision for the next year ahead, Mr. Malik replied, “We’re going to make a big impact on the market this year. COVID helped people recognize that they can and should be able to work anywhere, any time and off most any device. Fundamentals will be wherever you are, whenever you need us."
ABOUT TANGICLOUD TECHNOLOGIES
Tangicloud is a privately held corporation in Littleton, Colorado that launched the first true fund accounting app on Microsoft AppSource in March 2020. Fundamentals, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is the first of several apps for nonprofits and governments who want to work anywhere, anytime, and off most any device. Since 2016 Tangicloud has been focused on empowering these organizations to make the world a better place with premium quality, innovative, and highly functional ERP software applications.
Additional information about Tangicloud is available at www.tangicloud.com
