Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,346 in the last 365 days.

The Sweetest Gig is Hiring Mitzvah Team ‘Kids Write Chocolate Reviews in Hebrew’

Join The Mitzvah Team to Taste World's Best Chocolate and Write Creative Reviews in Hebrew at The Sweetest Gig #thesweetestgig #mitzvahteam #hebrew www.TheMitzvahTeam.com

Join The Mitzvah Team to Taste World's Best Chocolate and Write Creative Reviews in Hebrew at The Sweetest Gig #thesweetestgig #mitzvahteam #hebrew www.TheMitzvahTeam.com

Our High Purpose Kid Love Work Program is a Rewarding Experience Specially Suited for Grateful Professional Working Families that Love Preparing Their Kids to Succeed in Life #thesweetestgig www.TheSweetestGig.com

Our High Purpose Kid Love Work Program is a Rewarding Experience Specially Suited for Grateful Professional Working Families that Love Preparing Their Kids to Succeed in Life #thesweetestgig www.TheSweetestGig.com

The Sweetest Gig Preparing Kids for Life #thesweetestgig #kidslovework #kidsearnperks www.TheSweetestPerk.com

The Sweetest Gig Preparing Kids for Life #thesweetestgig #kidslovework #kidsearnperks www.TheSweetestPerk.com

The Sweetest Gig is a fun meaningful weekend work program teaching kids skills. Kids are hired to taste the world's best Chocolate and write creative reviews.

Inspire Your Kids to Join The Mitzvah Team...We're Making Learning Hebrew Fun, and Sweet.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, The Sweetest Gig
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gig (preparing kids for life).

On The Sweetest Gig, Middle School kids are hired to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews, and earn fun perks. Kids who join The Mitzvah Team write reviews in Hebrew.

Kids that complete 3 successful reviews between February and April, 2021; earn mom gift (a box of fine chocolate, home delivered for Mother's Day).

According to Recruiting for Good and The Sweetest Gig, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The Sweetest Gig is a mitzvah. We’re preparing kids for life by teaching that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time and effort."

How Parents Help Their Kids Land The Gig

The Sweetest Gig is a high purpose work program for grateful working professional families that make a difference in LA.

One parent needs to be fluent in English; email Sara(at)TheSweetestGig(dot)com to make an appointment and speak with Carlos, the Founder.

Kids attend Middle School in LA and learned Hebrew in the US (Hebrew School or Jewish Day School).

Kids that desire to earn Mother's Day gift; need to land gig by February 9th, 2021 (hiring just 25 kids).

Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Parents contact me today to help your kids land The Gig....We're making learning Hebrew; fun, and sweet."

About

Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.

The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews, and earn fun perks. The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort." www.TheSweetestGig.com

Summer Camp May Not Be Back...The Sweetest Gig Will Be... "Sweet Love Festival." Fun Creative Summer 2021!

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program.

Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club whose purpose is to help fund 'The Sweetest Gig' so more kids can learn to love work and prepare for life. Participate in our meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, or 12 Months The Finest Chocolate Delivered to Mom). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Sweetest Gig is Hiring Mitzvah Team ‘Kids Write Chocolate Reviews in Hebrew’

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.