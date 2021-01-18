STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Great Britain
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Great Britain. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in October 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is October 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected new legislation:
European Union
Great Britain withdrew from the European Union January 2020. As of the date of this release, this protocol covers requirements applicable until the end of the transition period, December 31, 2020, and requirements applicable as of January 1, 2021. As of January 1, 2021, European Union law applies in Great Britain as retained EU law as amended by the UK law. European Union laws, including regulations, apply in Great Britain directly until the end of the transition period; all new regulations are listed below.
Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/2066 of 19 December 2018 on the Monitoring and Reporting of Greenhouse Gas Emissions lays down rules for the monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions and activity data. It applies to emissions and activity data occurring from 1 January 2021.
The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Order 2020, S.I. No. 1265, 2020 establishes a new emissions trading scheme covering greenhouse gas emissions from power and heat generation, energy intensive industries, and aviation. The scheme will be called the UK Emissions Trading Scheme or UK ETS. It is the successor, in the UK, to the EU Emissions Trading System.
Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019 on Persistent Organic Pollutants addresses requirements, restrictions and prohibitions pertaining to the placement on the market, and the management of wastes, relating to persistent organic pollutants and subject to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. It repealed and replaced Regulation (EC) No. 850/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 29 April 2004 on Persistent Organic Pollutants as of 14 July 2019.
The REACH etc. (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 amends legislation in the field of chemicals, in particular Regulation (EC) No. 1907/2006 Concerning the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and Establishing a European Chemicals Agency. They also make minor amendments to legislation relating to the disposal of polychlorinated biphenyls and other dangerous substances, and the rules of the First-tier Tribunal’s General Regulatory Chamber.
REACH etc. (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 were made in exercise of the powers conferred by section 8(1) of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act in order to address failures of retained EU law to operate effectively and other deficiencies arising from the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union. They were also made in exercise of the powers conferred by section 8C of that Act to implement and deal with matters arising out of or related to the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland in the EU Withdrawal Agreement.
Northern Ireland
Requirements applicable in Northern Ireland were added to this protocol and are listed below. Planning Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 sets forth conditions for land development.
Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2017 set forth requirements for developments that require environmental impact assessment.
Pollution Prevention and Control (Industrial Emissions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2013 set forth requirements for environmental permitting (pollution prevention and control). Water and Sewerage Services (Northern Ireland) Order 2006 concerns the control of discharges of regulated substances to public sewers.
The Private Water Supplies Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2017 transpose Council Directive 98/83/EC on the Quality of Water Intended for Human Consumption and Council Directive 2013/51/ EURATOM Laying Down Requirements for the Protection of the Health of the General Public with Regard to Radioactive Substances in Water Intended for Human Consumption. The Regulations set forth requirements for water standards, risk assessments and surveys and prescribe requirements for water wholesomeness and exceedance of specified parameters. The Regulations also deal with monitoring of private water supplies.
Hazardous Waste Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2005 set out the regime for the control and tracking of the movement of hazardous waste.
Fire Safety Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2010 require that employers must take into account employees’ capabilities in regards to fire safety and the presence of dangerous substances when entrusting tasks to them.
Fire and Rescue Services (Northern Ireland) Order 2006 establishes provisions for assessments to identify risks associated with harm caused by fire, and the review of those assessments. It also makes provisions about fire safety in relevant premises.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
