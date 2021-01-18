Contraband Arrest At RMSI

NASHVILLE - A former TDOC employee has been charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. William Chamberlain was arrested Friday, January 15, at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution (RMSI).

When he reported to work Friday morning, Chamberlain was unable to successfully clear the security checkpoint. Officers discovered that Chamberlin was attempting to bring tobacco, marijuana, and cash into the facility.

Chamberlain, a former correctional officer, was immediately arrested by officers from TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct. He admitted to attempting to bring the contraband items into the facility and was transported and booked into the Davidson County jail.