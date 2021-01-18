Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,816 in the last 365 days.

Contraband Arrest At RMSI

NASHVILLE - A former TDOC employee has been charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. William Chamberlain was arrested Friday, January 15, at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution (RMSI).

When he reported to work Friday morning, Chamberlain was unable to successfully clear the security checkpoint.  Officers discovered that Chamberlin was attempting to bring tobacco, marijuana, and cash into the facility.

Chamberlain, a former correctional officer, was immediately arrested by officers from TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct.  He admitted to attempting to bring the contraband items into the facility and was transported and booked into the Davidson County jail.

You just read:

Contraband Arrest At RMSI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.