Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B400183
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: January 16, 2021, at approximately 1252 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Jamie Vaccaro
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 16, 2021, at approximately 1252 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rutland Town.
Through investigation it was determined Jamie Vaccaro had trespassed within Dick’s Sporting Goods on three separate occasions. Vaccaro was later located and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 15, 2021, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/2021 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.