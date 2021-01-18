Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B400183

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: January 16, 2021, at approximately 1252 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Jamie Vaccaro

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 16, 2021, at approximately 1252 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rutland Town.

Through investigation it was determined Jamie Vaccaro had trespassed within Dick’s Sporting Goods on three separate occasions. Vaccaro was later located and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 15, 2021, at 10:00 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/2021 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.