Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,803 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B400183

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: January 16, 2021, at approximately 1252 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Jamie Vaccaro

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 16, 2021, at approximately 1252 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rutland Town.

 

Through investigation it was determined Jamie Vaccaro had trespassed within Dick’s Sporting Goods on three separate occasions. Vaccaro was later located and issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 15, 2021, at 10:00 AM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  3/15/2021 at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.