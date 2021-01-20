JD Technologies Launches Offices in California, Florida & Texas to Serve Aerospace, Defense, Medical & Other Industries

JD Technologies, LLC will use their extensive field sales and marketing expertise to pursue and win new business in other regions of the United States.

YORK, MAINE, USA, January 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- JD Technologies, LLC, an effective field sales company, today announced the opening of its new offices in Dallas Fort Worth, Central Florida, and Southern California to better serve customers and partners in these regions of the country. The verticals that will be served include aerospace, energy, medical, military & defense, and Industrial.“We are very pleased to expand our field sales company and proven consultative selling approach into target rich territories such as Florida, Southern California and Texas. With a strong customer base in the six New England states we get a lot of referrals and requests to service these territories. Now with offices strategically located in these regions we are able to effectively and efficiently execute” said John Knott, President of JD Technologies, LLC. “The true beneficiaries of this expansion include our valued customers and principals” added Mr. Knott.To support this expansion JD Technologies, LLC has hired Wade Ewing as Director of Sales and Business Development to manage the offices in Southern California and Texas. Mr. Ewing has over 35 years of selling experience in the aerospace, military & defense, and related high-tech industries. He has a strong technical background with an engineering degree from Texas Tech University and hands-on experience as an application engineer with fortune 500 aerospace manufacturers before transitioning into technical sales.“With offices in Southern California and Texas we bridge the gap with some of the original equipment manufacturers who have their engineering function in one location and production in another” said Wade Ewing, Director of Sales and Business Development for JD Technologies, LLC. “I am very pleased to be working with such a successful and established field sales company like JD Technologies, LLC who has been in business for over 20 years. In addition to a proven process for securing new business and building long term relations we have a marketing team headed by Judy Monahan, Director of Marketing for JD Technologies, LLC, to support our salespeople in the field” added Mr. Ewing.About JD Technologies, LLCJD Technologies LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense, and medical industries. They develop long term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit www.jdtechsales.com