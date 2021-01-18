Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,773 in the last 365 days.

The CBD Haven introduces three new CBD brands to their lineup

The CBD Haven Logo cbdonline

The CBD Haven, Inc. - For all your CBD needs.

Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, is delighted to introduce three new brands to the lineup of their products.

At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Nuleaf Naturals, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Social CBD, Nanocraft CBD. We give you a choice.”
— The CBD Haven, Inc.
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leading Chicago based CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, Inc. (https://thecbdhaven.com), is proud to announce the addition of three new CBD brands to their already large selection of quality CBD brands. The list of brands and products is expected to grow.

Effective immediately, products from Social CBD, Plus CBD Oil and Nanocraft CBD will be available to purchase online.

Social CBD, concentrating in THC Free broad spectrum and CBD Isolate products offers a large variety of oils and gummies.

Plus CBD Oil, specializing in full spectrum CBD offering gummies and softgel capsules in a few different formulas.

Nanocraft CBD, the athlete’s choice, provides broad spectrum selection of oils and softgels.

These brands are joining a quickly growing selection of products from CBD brands such as:

CBDistillery
CBDfx
Lazarus Naturals
Nuleaf Naturals
Relive Everyday

A ton of customers were happy to disclose that The CBD Haven’s user-friendly website makes it easy to buy CBD online. The platform provides a seamless experience from browsing through a vast selection of CBD products to fast delivery to all 50 states.

When shopping for CBD online, The CBD Haven is offering a 15% discount on your first purchase. Use code WELCOME15 at checkout.

About:

At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Nuleaf Naturals, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals and more. We give you a choice of CBD oil, tinctures, CBD gummies, soft gels & capsules, pet oil tinctures, spray and topical. Large selection of hemp-derived CBD. We also carry full spectrum, or if you're looking for CBD oil without THC broad-spectrum, and Isolate CBD products.

For more information, please visit: https://thecbdhaven.com

Please don't forget to follow us on:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/thecbdhaven_inc/
&
FB: https://www.facebook.com/thecbdhaveninc/

The CBD Haven Team

Support Team
The CBD Haven, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

The CBD Haven introduces three new CBD brands to their lineup

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.