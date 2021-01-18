The CBD Haven introduces three new CBD brands to their lineup
Industry leading CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, is delighted to introduce three new brands to the lineup of their products.
At the CBD Haven, we offer a large selection of brands, such as Relive Everyday, CBDistillery, Nuleaf Naturals, CBDfx, Lazarus Naturals, Plus CBD Oil, Social CBD, Nanocraft CBD. We give you a choice."CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 -- Industry leading Chicago based CBD retailer, The CBD Haven, Inc. (https://thecbdhaven.com), is proud to announce the addition of three new CBD brands to their already large selection of quality CBD brands. The list of brands and products is expected to grow.
— The CBD Haven, Inc.
Effective immediately, products from Social CBD, Plus CBD Oil and Nanocraft CBD will be available to purchase online.
Social CBD, concentrating in THC Free broad spectrum and CBD Isolate products offers a large variety of oils and gummies.
Plus CBD Oil, specializing in full spectrum CBD offering gummies and softgel capsules in a few different formulas.
Nanocraft CBD, the athlete’s choice, provides broad spectrum selection of oils and softgels.
These brands are joining a quickly growing selection of products from CBD brands such as:
CBDistillery
CBDfx
Lazarus Naturals
Nuleaf Naturals
Relive Everyday
A ton of customers were happy to disclose that The CBD Haven’s user-friendly website makes it easy to buy CBD online. The platform provides a seamless experience from browsing through a vast selection of CBD products to fast delivery to all 50 states.
About:
For more information, please visit: https://thecbdhaven.com
Facebook