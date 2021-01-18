LTEN Launches New eLearning Module to Build Inclusive Learning Experiences
20-minute, self paced lesson equips trainers with tactics and strategies to incorporate inclusion and belonging into their training environments.ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN) is proud to introduce a unique new microlearning module for its LTEN eLearning Lounge, spotlighting building inclusive learning experiences. The new module, “Creating Inclusive Learning Experiences,” is available now at www.L-TEN.org.
The 20-minute, self-paced, on-demand module was developed in partnership with Metrix. The module includes a participant job aid and a coaching tool. The learning experience combines personal experiences with proven strategies, providing training professionals with techniques to incorporate principles of diversity, inclusion and belonging into training sessions, either in-person or virtual.
The new module is part of the 15-module eLearning Lounge, a self-guided microlearning series focus on key principles of learning and development within pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostics organizations. All modules include coaching guides, action plans and job aids to help trainers translate the lessons into their projects. Trainers can select specific modules or enroll in all 15 for a comprehensive solution. Learn more about the eLearning Lounge here.
Other features of the module include:
Simple, focused and self-paced to target the trainer and their role in creating inclusive learning experiences.
Provides strategies and tactics to create and promote diversity, inclusion and belonging in all training sessions.
Identifies the root causes and the potential impact on learning when core principles are not present.
Encourages continued learning and education to support diversity, inclusion and belonging.
Complements a broad range of educational approaches and learners.
Planning tools help users self-reflect and put the module into action.
Facilitating in front of a live classroom
“The LTEN eLearning Lounge is a helpful resource for LTEN members to learn and to grow their professional capabilities, and to extend that growth to their teams,” said Dawn Brehm, LTEN executive director. “With this new module, we’re helping our members ensure that their learning programs are aware and inclusive off all their learners, no matter their backgrounds, heritage or unique needs and perspectives. Learning is designed to be an inclusive, shared experience that helps all people equally, and we’re proud to help our members continue their work to build the most agile, most productive and most inclusive work environments for the benefit of employees, customers and patients.”
ABOUT LTEN
The Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (www.L-TEN.org) is the only global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization specializing in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN shares the knowledge of industry leaders, provides insight into new technologies, offers innovative solutions and communities of practice that grow careers and organizational capabilities. Founded in 1971, LTEN has grown to more than 2,100 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostic companies, and industry partners who support the life sciences training departments.
ABOUT METRIX
Metrix is an award-winning learning & development company that creates high quality custom learning experiences for global Fortune 500 companies across a range of industries including but not limited to Healthcare, Finance, Retail and Government. Metrix supports effective workforce transformations, onboarding, software implementations, and product and service launches by providing curriculum analysis and design, eLearning, (virtual) instructor-led training, mobile, videos and much more. Through a thoughtful combination of experience, innovation, and strategy, Metrix has successfully designed powerful ways to build competitive and empowered workforces for over thirty years. www.metrixgroup.com
