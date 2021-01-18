Business Book Coach Dan Janal to Speak on the Nonfiction Authors Association’s Podcast
Business owners, coaches, and consultants can stand out from the crowd so they can make more sales at higher prices when they write a book.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Dan Janal, a book coach and ghostwriter who helps business owners and thought leaders write books, will speak at the Nonfiction Authors Association podcast on the topic of “How to Write an Effective Business Book” at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. To register for the free event, click here or paste this link into your browser:
https://nonfictionauthorsassociation.com/podcast-interview-dan-janal-01-20-2021-how-to-write-an-effective-business-book/
“Business owners, coaches, and consultants can stand out from the crowd so they can make more sales at higher prices when they write a book,” said Janal, who has written more than a dozen books, including “Write Your Book in a Flash.”
“When entrepreneurs write books, they are viewed as thought leaders and trusted experts,” he said. “Books provide credibility, and work like a large business card for our business and services.”
The Nonfiction Authors Association helps authors build thriving careers. For information, go to https://nonfictionauthorsassociation.com/
Testimonials
“I literally could not write this book without you. The reason is because although I know the subject backwards and forwards, the fact is life keeps getting in the way.
Dan gives generously of his time and his talent. And he’s a whole lot of fun to talk to. He sparked a lot of ideas I wouldn’t have thought of,” said Candy Campbell, RN, author of “Improv to Improve Healthcare.”
“Working with Dan Janal has been like a master class in book writing. He is much more than a writing coach — he is a muse, teacher and friend, who makes the process enjoyable.
This has been a great learning experience. I could not make this book happen without his expertise and support,” said Alan Samuel Cohen, author of “The Connection Challenge.”
“I’d like to thank the brilliant Dan Janal who has made this experience of writing a book the most enjoyable and pleasurable. Your work as a developmental editor improved the content and the flow of the book. You’ve been exceptional in your approach and feedback you’ve provided. You are top notch!” said Steven Hensley, author of “Elite Selling.”
To download free resources for writing business books, go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com
About Dan Janal
Dan Janal works with entrepreneurs who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition.
As a book coach, developmental editor, and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.
Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages.
He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.
He’s a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor.
He’s interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.
For information, go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com
He also hosts a podcast, “Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal,” which was named one of the top 50 podcasts for thought leaders by Thinkers360.com. The podcast is available on Audible at https://www.topbusinessleaders.com/audible/
