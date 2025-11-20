New Mental Health Strategy Book, The Courage to Rise, Shows How to Build Resilience

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Setting boundaries, -- at work, home, or in personal life -- can feel like putting up a wall between yourself and others, but in truth it’s a showcase of your honesty which builds bridges in your relationships.That’s the advice of Charmaine Heard, author of The Courage to Rise (2025, Indie Books International ), who notes that often people ignore boundaries because they want to please or protect, but that lack of boundaries ultimately has the opposite effect on the relationship.“When you’ve been conditioned to put others first, setting limits can feel unfamiliar, even wrong,” Heard said. “But the absence of boundaries doesn’t make you more loving or loyal—it often leads to exhaustion, resentment, and disconnection from who you truly are.”Heard, a highly credentialed international relationship intelligence coach, says that a lack of boundaries can build, and offers advice on how to recognize the signs of ill-defined or non-existent boundaries.Sign #1 We Become People PleasersThe book talks about how the fear of disappointing others causes some to “people please.” They tend to neglect their own needs and desires in order to tend to others, sometimes due to a fear of rejection.Sign #2 We Tend To OvergiveHeard cautions against overextending yourself, and the trap of thinking overgiving shows loyalty and commitment. Taking responsibilities that aren’t ours to take can cause us to live in a constant state of exhaustion.Sign #3 Resentment BuildsAccording to the book, resentment can build in a relationship when we sacrifice ourselves to meet others’ wants, needs, and desires, later realizing that we aren’t getting ours met. This long-term effect can be very damaging to relationships.Sign #4 We Have Difficulty Saying “No”Saying “yes” even when overwhelmed and tired is a tough pattern to change, especially for those who tend to be an over-giver or people pleaser. Heard says there is a belief that we are not supposed to say “no” to others. We feel bad about it and guilty because we don’t want to be perceived as selfish.Sign #5 We Lack Self-CareWhen someone is too focused on others, self-care falls by the wayside. Too much time spent on others leaves no time left to take care of yourself. This can impact sleep, grooming, and diet.Sign #6 We Feel Taken Advantage OfIn the book Heard warns there are people who will take advantage of your willingness to be helpful and will allow you to give without reciprocity. At times, they won’t even appreciate what we’ve done, will want more, or play it off like it wasn’t a big deal. These people can make those with weak boundaries feel exploited.According to the book, setting boundaries is important not just for managing stress, but also understanding yourself more completely.“Healthy boundaries helped me understand where my responsibilities and needs end, and where those of others begin,” Heard explained, “allowing me to preserve my sense of self and personal integrity.Heard has over 20 years of leadership experience. She has extensive experience managing corporate educational programs as well as leadership and professional development training.About Indie Books InternationalIndie Books International ( www.indiebooksintl.com ) was founded in 2014 in Oceanside,California by two best-selling business authors. Since then the company has released morethan 200 titles. Similar to indie film companies and indie music labels, the mission of IndieBooks International is to serve as an independent publishing alternative to help businessthought leaders create impact and influence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.