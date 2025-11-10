Jill Lublin Honored with Beacon of Humanity Award Leading Into World Kindness Day

Jill Lublin

Kindness is more than a virtue, it’s a way of life.” — Jill Lublin

NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International speaker, four-time bestselling author, and renowned publicity strategist Jill Lublin has been awarded the Beacon of Humanity Award by the Global Society for Female Entrepreneurs (GSFE). She is recognized for her lifelong dedication to kindness, generosity, and service as guiding principles in both business and life.Lublin was specifically acknowledged for The Profit of Kindness , which demonstrates how compassion, generosity, and authentic connection can be turned into powerful business strategies. Jill lives by the example that kindness is not just a personal value - it’s a measurable advantage in building trust, attracting clients, and creating lasting success. Her other bestselling books include Guerrilla Publicity, Get Noticed… Get Referrals, and Networking Magic.“Kindness is more than a virtue, it’s a way of life,” said Lublin. “This award is a reminder that when you lead with kindness, you not only uplift others, you create stronger businesses, stronger communities, and a better world.”As a global speaker and mentor, Lublin has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and leaders embrace kindness as currency. Through her teaching, she inspires professionals to view kindness not as a soft skill, but as a critical tool for influence, profitability, and growth.Jill’s focus on kindness is a phenomenal lead-in to those celebrating or looking for further support for World Kindness Day, coming up on Thursday, November 13, 2025.Jill also hosts a monthly Kindness Circle, register as her guest here: https://JillLublin.com/kindnesscircles Learn more about Jill Lublin at www.JillLublin.com Learn more about GSFE at www.globalsocietyforfemaleentrepreneurs.org Short Bio:Jill Lublin is a 25+ year Media Magnet. She is a world-renowned publicity expert, international speaker and 4x Best Selling author. Jill has made thousands of stage appearances alongside celebrities such as Tony Robbins, Barbara Corcoran and Jack Canfield, to name a few. She has worked with over 100,000 clients implementing her signature formula for getting media attention, creating next-level visibility in the marketplace that results in boosted sales. These lead and profit generating formulas are included in her signature program, the Media Mastery Intensive and her monthly Kindness Circles.Social Media links:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jilllublin/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JillLublin Instagram: https://instagram.com/jilllublin Facebook: https://facebook.com/jilllublin Facebook business page: https://facebook.com/publicitycrashcourse Free Gift - Jill’s Publicity Action Guide: https://JillLublin.com/guide

