Delve Health Announces Participation in ON TARGET Phase III Study
Delve Health’s Clinical StudyPal enables study Sponsor and CRO to randomize patients, manage study drugs and collect patient outcomes
With Clinical StudyPal, sponsors and CROs can view site and patient activities and identify and eliminate bottlenecks quickly keeping their trials on schedule and budget”PLYMOUTH, MN, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delve Health is proud to announce participation in the ON TARGET Phase III Study which seeks to address therapy-related diarrhea, one of the most common and unpleasant side effects of Targeted Cancer Therapies. Currently enrolling, ON TARGET is sponsored by NAPO Pharmaceuticals and managed by Integrium Clinical Research. For more information regarding the ON TARGET Study please contact Lauren Garufis at lauren.garufis@integrium.com.
— Wessam Sonbol
Clinical StudyPal is a cloud application which follows the clinical patient from recruitment through pre-screening, consent and randomization and then once in the study, the system utilizes a patient communication portal with secure messaging to provide patients with up to date study information and allows patients to communicate with their doctors. Using the patients’ own smartphones, SMS, chatbots and web portals, the system gather diaries and eCOA/ePRO and other information including data from wearables and sensors related to patient activity, physical parameters, treatments and medications.
Clinical StudyPal also has TeleVisit technology to allow live video interaction with investigators and other site personnel to discuss their consent or conduct a virtual visit. Through a partnering arrangement with regional service providers, professionals can be scheduled to visit patients, gather samples, perform treatments and observe patient condition at home, all using Clinical StudyPal to document the visit information in an electronic capture portal.
“We are excited to be working with NAPO and Integrium on this important study,” said Wessam Sonbol, president and CEO of Delve Health. “For this double-blinded ON TARGET Study, Clinical StudyPal provides stratified randomization and also manages study drug kit supply tracking and automated logistics for 50 sites. Task automation and complete visibility of patient progress speeds data collection and provides full transparency of study status across all partners. With Clinical StudyPal, sponsors and CROs can view site and patient activities and identify and eliminate bottlenecks quickly keeping their trials on schedule and budget”.
Clinical StudyPal was developed to enable decentralized clinical trials thus reducing patient burden by allowing patients to conduct some or all of their visits from the comfort of their home. It was designed to supplement existing clinical applications specifically in the areas of patient recruitment and enrollment, remote capture of patient data, facilitating digital patient engagement, improving patient compliance while reducing dropout rates and most importantly, improving patient experiences.
Clinical StudyPal integrates with various EDC and CTMS solutions to enable sponsors and CROs to streamline and automate their virtual patient engagement processes within their existing trial management activities and workflow to ensure patient visits continue on time. Real-time reports also give sponsors, CROs and sites a complete view of all patient captured data.
Delve Health enables companies to eliminate system silos, streamline end-to-end trial processes, and improve collaboration across sponsors, CROs, and clinical research sites. For more information, visit www.delvehealth.com.
Wessam Sonbol
Delve Health
+1 952-200-6228
wsonbol@delvehealth.com