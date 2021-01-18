CBD BRAND OPENS THE PERUVIAN MARKET (IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE)

Date and message of Initial Contact in Peru. Confirmation message of CBD Product Registration & Number in Peru. Sneak Peak at the Final Label Requirements for Cannabidiol Life's CBD Capsules in Peru.

CANNABIDIOL LIFE BECOMES THE FIRST AMERICAN (USA) CBD BRAND & FIRST CBD CAPSULE PRODUCT REGISTERED IN PERU.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabidiol Life, a Florida-based, GMP, USDA Organic manufacturing CBD brand, increase their global market share by obtaining government approval to do business in Peru. This is ground-breaking for the CBD industry as a whole.

Cannabidiol Life is now recognized in and by Peru for the following:

- first government-certified American (USA) CBD Brand to be registered, imported, and sold in Peru

- first ever government-approved CBD Capsule product (CBD capsules were non-existent in Peru prior to Cannabidiol Life’s product registration)

OFFICIAL PERUVIAN GOVERNMENT REGISTRATION NUMBER:

Registro Sanitario N°: PNE-1625

Less than a month ago, Cannabidiol Life announced their first international feat by not only becoming registered with the Brazilian government but by also becoming a medical CBD prescription in Brazil.

While working on becoming registered in Brazil, Cannabidiol Life was simultaneously in negotiation with the Peruvian government and a Peruvian brick and mortar wellness company; in preparation for rolling out the first USA-based Cannabidiol product collection and cannabinoid centric dispensary in Lima, Peru.

Recognizing the Cannabidiol Life brand and their Full Spectrum CBD Capsules as the first CBD capsule product to be registered with the Peruvian government for distribution, Chief Operations Officer, Zachary Keeney stated,

“This has been a labor of love to complete. We began the process in September of 2019 and had to overcome some considerable bureaucratic challenges to proudly achieve this.” He went on to state, “It was 18 months from initial contact and 12 months from the start of submission of documentation before we received governmental approval.”

Cannabidiol Life, a family/friend operated business, was initially founded in 2017 with a sole focus on providing the first of its kind, comprehensive CBD product, and CBD medical education website. Since, Cannabidiol Life has perfected their unique extraction processes, extended their global mission, and through all their success, they continually pride themselves on always putting people and the planet before profit.

Three countries and three and a half years later, Cannabidiol Life continually proves to the world that they are the house-hold CBD brand we’ve all been waiting for.

Products can be found at www.cbdoilsandedibles.com

For media inquiries, please contact Chief Compliance Officer, Jessica Arent jessicaarent@cannabidiollife.com