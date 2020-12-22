American CBD Brand is First to be Prescribed in Brazil

Cannabidiol Life Logo Actual Photo of First CBD Prescription Written in Brazil | "Cannabidiol Life 6,000MG" CBD OIL

"Working with Dr. Fonseca in Brazil is a huge milestone for Cannabidiol Life, in recognition that this is a real and true option for so many..."

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Centric, USDA Organic Brand, Cannabidiol Life, is the first brand to be prescribed under the new laws initiated in December of 2019, to a cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Working closely with Dr. Paulo Renato Fonseca, of Rio de Janeiro, a well-respected oncologist specializing in chronic pain, Cannabidiol Life was prescribed to the first patient receiving chemotherapy in Brazil, intended for the effects of stabilizing the patient from the side effects of the chemotherapy.

Under close supervision, the patient will be monitored closely throughout treatment to further substantiate the viability of full-spectrum cannabinoid products extracted from industrial hemp, as an alternative to opiates.

“These are exciting times for Cannabidiol Life. We have spent an insurmountable amount of time on education before we ever formulated a single bottle of CBD oil. We are so focused on using the plant properly and not adulterating the extracted products like so many others, but creating something pure, organic, and clean, as mother nature intended, to do the work necessary to heal.” Said Chief of Operations, Zachary Keeney.

“We’re excited to take our brand global, for the purpose of healing the world, one life, one cell, one molecule at a time. Working with Dr. Fonseca in Brazil is a huge milestone for Cannabidiol Life, in recognition that this is a real and true option for so many who just don’t want synthetic products to mask their discomfort, but opt-in for all-natural products that could heal the issue at the root. We cannot yet say which issues, because of FDA rulings, but we are excited by what we are seeing!” Keeney went on to say.

Cannabidiol Life is a Florida-based, USDA Organic, GMP certified CBD brand with products in the full spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate-grade CBD products. Focused on education, product quality, and product safety, Cannabidiol Life stands behind their motto, “People, Planet, Profit”.

For press and media inquiries, please contact Jessica Arent, Chief Compliance Officer, Cannabidiol Life Brand, Jessicaarent@cannabidiollife.com