Gemserv acquires Ecuity to accelerate ‘net zero’ drive

Gemserv has acquired Ecuity Advisory Ltd as part of its drive to expand services for clients seeking to accelerate the transition to net zero.
Organisations must adapt, bringing forward progressive policy and new business models. Acquiring Ecuity reinforces Gemserv's position as a leader supporting clients with the transition to net zero.
— Alex Goody, Gemserv’s Chief Executive
Professional services firm Gemserv has acquired Ecuity Advisory Ltd as part of its drive to expand services for clients seeking to accelerate the transition to net zero.
Ecuity’s extensive expertise in energy, mobility and environmental policy complements Gemserv’s established role as a manager of high-profile projects in the energy and other sectors.
The acquisition of the Birmingham-based firm, for an undisclosed sum, will create a combined group with some 220 staff and annual revenues of around £30m.
Ecuity has clients across the public and private sectors, including companies serving the energy industry, government departments, and trade associations. It is highly active in rapidly evolving areas such as hydrogen and decentralised energy, and the two businesses already work together on the government-funded Heat Networks Investment Project.
Alex Goody, Gemserv’s Chief Executive, said:
“Climate change is an existential threat to our way of life. Organisations must adapt, bringing forward progressive policy and new business models, and acquiring Ecuity reinforces Gemserv’s position as a leader in supporting clients with the transition to net zero.
We have been looking for the right match to meet our growth ambitions and to support our purpose of tackling social and environmental challenges. Ecuity is a great fit in terms of services, clients and the impact we want to have in transforming markets in the face of dangerous climate change”.
James Higgins, Ilias Vazaios and Dave Sowden, Partners in Ecuity, who all take up senior positions in the combined business, said:
“Becoming part of Gemserv offers an incredible opportunity to see evidence-based insight delivered through new transformational programmes and interventions.
Over the last 10 years, we have helped clients across many sectors grow their businesses and position themselves better for policy and regulatory change. That has given us valuable insight which we can now deploy at scale by joining forces with Gemserv.
Becoming part of a larger organisation will also offer greater career development opportunities for our talented and committed team”.
About
Gemserv is an expert provider of professional services in a world driven by data and technology. It is a purpose-driven company, working across multiple sectors, including energy, low carbon, the public sector and health to tackle today’s social and environmental challenges. The business provides consultancy and outsourcing capabilities to make markets work better, to help organisations harness the power of digital transformation and to ensure people’s data is better protected and used ethically. www.gemserv.com
About Ecuity
Ecuity is an award-winning consultancy, recognised for tackling challenging decarbonisation issues. With over 15 years’ experience at the forefront of policy development across energy efficiency and low carbon heat, Ecuity specialises in shaping policy and growing sustainable energy markets. The team combines its insight and understanding of energy policy with its expertise in data collection and analysis to deliver credible and evidence-based campaigns for organisations, supported by strategic communication packages and stakeholder engagement. www.ecuity.com
