Gemserv acquires Ecuity to accelerate ‘net zero’ drive

Ecuity’s extensive expertise in energy, mobility and environmental policy complements Gemserv’s established role as a manager of high profile energy projects

Gemserv has acquired Ecuity Advisory Ltd as part of its drive to expand services for clients seeking to accelerate the transition to net zero.

Organisations must adapt, bringing forward progressive policy and new business models. Acquiring Ecuity reinforces Gemserv’s position as a leader supporting clients with the transition to net zero.” — Alex Goody, Gemserv’s Chief Executive