Gross Global Happiness Summit 2021 programmed at the United Nations University for Peace
Gross Global Happiness will be held both virtually and onsite at the UPEACE campus this March 12th – 14th, 2021.
With programs such as Gross Global Happiness, the World Happiness Foundation supports leaders from governments and organizations that are creating the conditions for happiness and well-being for all.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, happiness is one of our most important goals. Studies show that we value it more than success, knowledge, or material items. And yet, in a world that has continued to progress and become objectively better by most conceivable standards, why do many find this such a difficult goal to reach? As important as happiness is, how much do we know about it and its impacts on individual and global progress?
— Luis Gallardo, Founder & President - World Happiness Foundation
The Gross Global Happiness summit is an innovative executive education event in which people worldwide come to tackle these very questions. We will learn, unlearn, and share experiences on the topic of happiness, bringing together a multitude of perspectives and expertise.
This experience will combine theory and practice, touching on the latest research from positive psychologists and delving into the practical applications of what we’ve learned and are still discovering in the field. Happiness will be brought front and center as we explore and understand how people can lead happier, more meaningful lives.
The Importance of focusing on Gross Global Happiness:
Growing inequalities lost diversity, pandemics, and climate change are only some of the serious challenges facing humanity in the coming decades. All of these crises are interconnected and we cannot confront them in isolation. Our current economic systems are failing to foster a productive and healthy balance between societal, individual, and environmental needs and goals. We need to work together at a systemic level to create the necessary change.
That is why with programs such as Gross Global Happiness the World Happiness Foundation supports the leaders from governments and organizations that are disrupting current systems by implementing new policies and initiatives that are advancing the dialogue on creating economies of happiness and well-being for all.
The Foundation stewards two UN resolutions:
UN RESOLUTION 65/309: Happiness: Towards a Holistic Approach to Development.
UN RESOLUTION 66/281: International Day of Happiness.
Event format:
Whether you participate in the virtual format or join us onsite at the University for Peace campus in Costa Rica, this event is designed to be practical and hands-on, allowing space for sharing and peer-to-peer learning. Participants will take part in interactive workshops, small group reflections, and introspective activities. There will also be plenty of spaces to encourage networking and relationship-building between participants as well!
Objectives:
By the end of this course, participants will have:
-Gained a practical understanding of cutting-edge frameworks that you can readily implement to lead compassionately and mindfully;
-Acquired strategies to unlock your full potential and that of those around you for lasting impact;
-Practiced valuable techniques to bring more happiness and well-being to your work and personal life;
-Developed deep relationships with a network of an amazing, global array of peers from the course.
Who should partake?:
Gross Global Happiness is purposefully designed to apply to those over a wide range of ages and career levels and across various fields. Participants often share some of the following characteristics:
-A desire to change, grow, or re-establish passion for their career
-A deep drive to push personal boundaries and give back to the community/world
-A personal fascination with understanding what makes people thrive and flourish, professionally and personally.
-The need to connect with like-minded individuals and broaden their already global mindset
-Professionals in fast-growing career fields who want to stay ahead of the curve.
Past participates Say:
"The Gross Global Happiness Summit is one of the few platforms out there that offers an opportunity for coaches, trainers, and experts in the happiness field to come together and co-create high quality and innovative programs that tackle the challenges of the 21st century, especially around anxiety and stress management, and all done in an intimate and natural setting of one of the most beautiful university campuses on Earth” – Carine Bouery / Cynchro, Founder and Managing Director/ United Arab Emirates.
“Mixing years of knowledge, studies, analysis, and investigations on Happiness, shared by multiple presenters and participants from different parts of the world, brings the richness of diversity and multiculturality that you can only experience in a non-replicable event like the Gross Global Happiness.” – Víctor Rojas/ VMware Program Specialist, Employee Referral Program / Costa Rica.
“This is an experience that makes you evaluate the important things in your life and makes you want to be a changemaker to contribute to global human happiness.” -Liliana Núñez/ General Manager Qué y Cómo, A.C. / Mexico.
“For me, GGH has been a high return investment for both my business, teaching, and research. Having attended both 2019 and 2020, I can see the accelerating value coming from engaging in Costa Rica and the year-long connections with participants. I find that my depth and breadth of understanding to be highly significant in strengthening my professional work and professional life. Highly recommended.” – Art Sherwood/ Western Washington University, Professor, Director-Academic Programs in Entrepreneurship and Innovation / United States.
The University for Peace
Located in Costa Rica, the University for Peace (UPEACE) was established in December 1980 as a Treaty Organization by the United Nations General Assembly. UPEACE is the only university in the United Nations system authorized to offer academic degrees in peace and conflict studies.
The Centre for Executive Education
Within the University for Peace, the UPEACE Centre for Executive Education was launched to deliver dynamic workshops, seminars, and training courses. In a world that needs more changemakers, these courses are designed to empower people and provide them with the skills, mindsets, and networks to impact the world positively.
About the WORLD HAPPINESS FOUNDATION
The World Happiness Foundation’s purpose is to realize a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all, and during this time, belonging is more important than ever. Loneliness, anxiety, and depression have increased exponentially around the globe. Beyond creating a culture of inclusion and a sense of belonging to fulfill our human needs, belonging is also the path to effective teamwork, creativity, innovation, and the way to unlock individuals' and communities' whole potential.
