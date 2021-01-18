Motorstep - Changing lives for RV users
Motorstep is the new step technology that's making life easier
Motorstep helped us so much after my wifes knee operation”AYLESBURY, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motorstep, the affordable, user friendly lifting platform that is changing people's lives in their Home, Caravan, Motorhome, RV, and Trailer giving access to hard-to-reach areas and letting people with disabilities or injuries continue doing the activities they love.
— John Dewold, USA
Using technology and manufactured in the UK, Motorstep wheels into position, where it will lock and lift you up to your desired height to enter an RV, Caravan or Home at the touch of a button, making life easier for those who struggle with steps.
There is two models to choose from, the Motorstep MS600 caravan and motorhome step lift rises from just 1.5inches/40mm to a maximum height of 24inches/600mm giving you safe effortless access into your caravan or motorhome eliminating bulky steps and ramps.
Sturdy & secure legs make a stable base able to lift to 20 stone/125kg/280lb in weight without issue.
The second model, Motorstep MS800 rises from just 1.5inches/40mm to a maximum height of 32inches/800mm, making it perfect for RV use.
Easily transported everywhere, with fold up lifting platform/legs and wheels to manoeuvre, Motorstep is compact enough to fit in the trunk of a car or in your caravan or motorhome.
Completely free standing, both models are powered by a 12-volt leisure battery, or also with the option to connect directly to your home power. Additionally, the freedom option is inbuilt with its own power supply, so works straight away.
Using Motorstep is also a simple, effective way to overcome a step at home by eliminating bulky ramps, unstable steps or any need for home modification, Motorstep is a cost-effective way to access areas of your home that have become a problem. Uses have included the step into the front door, out into the garden or an internal step within the home.
Motorstep is designed and manufactured in Britain to the highest level of craftmanship and with all British certifications, and through a large network of suppliers is able to ship globally.
Purchased VAT free in the UK by registered disabled customers or customers with chronic illnesses and supplied with a 230v/12v power outlet, meaning it can be powered by any power source easily.
