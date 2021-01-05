Discovering the power of Ayurveda Healing
Come away on a journey to re-balance and re-energize your mind, body, and soul with personalized wellness programs, tailor made throughout 2021.
Soaring granite cliffs border deserted beaches and crystal-blue water — imagine a tropical Amalfi Coast without the crowds.”CON DAO, BA-RIA VUNG TAU PROVINCE, VIETNAM, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together with untouched and breath-taking scenery, the world class eco-friendly resort pulls in guests with its award-winning spa, wellness-infused therapies and enriching sustainable activities. It is time to hit the pause button, reconnect to your soul and disconnect from the world around you, on Con Dao - one of the best secret Islands on earth.
— Travel + Leisure Magazine, New York
This year, Six Senses Con Dao invites you to come away on a journey of “Wellness Retreat”, to re-balance and re-energize your mind, body, and soul on a 2 ,4 or 8-night stay of personalized wellness therapies, tailor-made throughout 2021.
Looking out at the curve of the turquoise bay, sheltered among a green forest of Lo Voi Mountain, the beach hideaway resort of Six Senses Con Dao is just a 45-minute flight from Ho Chi Minh City or 2 hours from Ha Noi, Hai Phong, Vinh.
Arriving at Six Senses Con Dao, you will be welcomed by our expert Ayurveda practitioner, who will guide you to listen to the needs of your mind and body, with Chakra balancing & Dosha reading - and see what is missing within; thus, begins the journey of restoration.
Forest trekking and chanting meditation is held at sunrise, as you start the journey towards inner peace surrounded by verdant landscapes, then take time to disconnect as you and loved ones enjoy the Holistic Therapy and Indian Head Massages from our skilled therapists.
Discover Yogic Sleep, a practice that combines several gentle stretching yoga poses, to enhance your nervous system, reduce stress levels and encourage restorative sleep. As you reach the deepest level of tranquility through the daily private guided meditation session's, your body and mind will develop more strength, flexibility and mental clarity, thus reward the soul with an absolute sense of inner peace.
Your wellness retreat is uplifted with the daily “Singing Bowl Therapy”, a unique soul healing session to remove any tension and balance your inner energy. The singing bowl gives off vibrations that carry a rich deep tone when played, producing a soundwave that clear the minds, free up negative energy so jubilation can take over, getting you ready for an array of exciting beach activities.
Each mealtime is fully privatized in your villa, and focused around your Dosha, carefully following the principles of Ayurveda ensuring that you are nourished by the bountiful organic herbs & vegetables that are grown throughout the resort; your emotional and physical needs are harmonized.
A variety of non-motorized water sports are ready for you to dive in, both on the water and in the ocean, such as beach volleyball, paddle board and kayaking.
You and your loved ones can bond through several Earth Lab workshops, where you can make your own coconut oil or learn about the resort’s plastic free environment, endangered green turtle program and world renown commitment to nature.
Six Senses Con Dao “Wellness Retreat” is on request only, tailor made around your need's, providing the wellness remedy and privacy you desire in 2021.
