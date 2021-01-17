Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ensuring No New Yorker Goes Hungry

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced $25 million to continue programs through the Nourish NY initiative as part of the 2021 State of the State agenda.

 

Governor Cuomo will continue supporting the Nourish NY Initiative to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry, continues commitment to purchase goods from New York State farmers and producers, protect the stability of our agricultural economy and help ensure that New York residents continue to access local nutritious foods. As of December 1, 2020, Nourish NY has resulted in $26.4 million in purchases for 17 million pounds of food More than one million households have received New York State products through food distributions and more than 4,000 farms have benefitted from the initiative.

 

"During this painful year, far too many New York families are experiencing food instability and hunger at a time when social services and community providers are stretched thin. " Governor Cuomo said. "New York state has long prioritized ending food insecurity and delivering healthy, fresh food to all New York families, through programs such as the Farm to Food Bank tax credit and the No Student Goes Hungry campaign, and we will continue to support the Nourish NY program to ensure the resiliency of our food system and that all families in New York retain access to healthy, locally grown food."

 

Governor Cuomo has made the mitigation of food insecurity and the resiliency of agriculture a priority. As of 2018, he established the Farm to Food Bank tax credit that compensates producers for the donation of fresh food to the emergency food system. In 2018, the Governor also launched the No Student Goes Hungry campaign that resulted in the establishment of food pantries on every SUNY campus and increased the grant funding available for the Farm-to-School Program which facilitates the direct purchase of New York State products for school meal programs. These are merely a few examples of the Governor's commitment to combatting hunger by connecting our farmers to new opportunities and supporting our robust agricultural industry.  

 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers experienced a drastic supply chain shift, which resulted in the loss of markets and income and in the waste of fresh surplus foods, particularly fluid milk. Simultaneously, the demand for food through emergency food providers escalated across the state. Seeing the opportunity to feed residents and aid farmers, the Governor launched the Nourish NY Initiative. This initiative provided $35 million in funds for the purchase of foods grown, raised, or processed in New York State and has served as an important alternative revenue stream for farmers and dairy processors during the pandemic. 

