North Star Scientific Awarded $9.5 million Contract for High Power Link 16 Amplifiers
Company to produce 42 units under fixed price contract for MIDS-JTRS Link-16 compatible high power amplifierKAPOLEI, HAWAII, USA , January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Star Scientific Corporation (NSS) announced another DoD contract award today, making it two in recent months. After the recent announcement of a $13.2 million award for continued radar development, the company today revealed it was awarded a $9.5 m firm fixed-price contract to produce 42 high power amplifiers (HPA) for the MIDS-JTRS Link 16 data link system. NSS designed and now produces a lighter, smaller and more efficient solid state high power amplifier for the Link 16 system on board the Navy's E-2 Hawkeye aircraft. Under a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract, a prototype 1260 watt Link-16 High Power Amplifier (HPA) was developed by NSS using LDMOS (laterally-diffused metal-oxide semiconductor) technology. It was designed to be compatible with the MIDS JTRS terminal and did not require modification to E-2 aircraft existing electrical or cooling systems. Subsequent SBIR Phase III contracts led to the Link-16 HPA obtaining EMC certification to be part of the MIDS JTRS configuration on board the E-2 aircraft. In December 2019, 55 Link 16 MIDS JTRS compatible HPAs were procured for the E-2D Hawkeye aircraft. Now in January 2021, DoD procured an additional 42 amplifiers for the E-2D aircraft. "Ultimately, the most important thing about this project is that it was qualified and in production in time to support our Navy customer's Crypto Modernization and Frequency Remapping deadline imposed by NSA " said Rob Swisher, NSS Chief Operating Officer.
Growing network centric warfare needs place ever increasing demands on airborne platforms requiring upgraded avionics communications systems to meet these demands. This is especially true on the E-2D Hawkeye aircraft where limited space requires the replacement or redesign of existing systems in order to reduce size, volume and overall footprint while maintaining capability. The link-16 HPA addresses component availability issues, obsolescence, and reduces volume and weight compared to the legacy JTIDS HPA.
About North Star Scientific: NSS is a privately owned defense electronics business based in the state of Hawaii in Kapolei, Oahu. The company boasts a team of scientists, engineers and technicians with a deep well of expertise and record of success bringing innovative and highly reliable solutions to its DoD customers.
