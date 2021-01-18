Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEXCOM and Enea Launch Open Source Software Kit for Secure SD-WAN Leveraging flexiWAN

Webinar: Jan 19 @ 8 AM PST

NEXCOM DTA 1160 Virtualization Networks and Software-Defined Appliance

NEXCOM Intel Select Solution TCA 5170B 1U Rackmount uCPE w/ Intel® Xeon® D CPU

NEXCOM and Enea jointly develop open source software kit for secure SD-WAN, making it easy to evaluate and deploy enterprise networks leveraging uCPE.

FREMONT, CA, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM and Enea have jointly developed an open source software kit for secure SD-WAN, making it easy for systems integrators and communication service providers to evaluate and deploy enterprise networks leveraging universal customer premises equipment (uCPE). The kit includes flexiWAN, an open source SD-WAN application, and pfSense, an open source firewall, both virtualized to run on uCPE. Included are also automation scripts for onboarding and testing, and extensive how-to-guides.

The open source software is configured for Enea’s uCPE virtualization and management platform, Enea NFV Access, and two of NEXCOM’s Intel-based whitebox appliances – DTA 1160 and TCA 5170.

The two hardware platforms provide different networking capacity at different price points, covering a wide range of performance requirements for various use cases. NEXCOM DTA 1160 is based on an Intel Atom® processor and designed for light-weight, scale-out workloads , while TCA 5170 is based on an Intel® Xeon® D processor and is designed for high virtualized performance. Both configurations have been tested to meet the throughput requirements of most small and mid-sized branches. More detail can be found on the supporting white paper.

Providing a complete application framework, including open source Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) and all necessary configurations, the software kit significantly shortens the time to bring up a solution on uCPE. It can easily be adapted to accommodate preferences for specific VNF vendors by replacing the open source VNFs with other SD-WAN or firewall VNFs, or by extending it with additional applications.

“Our collaboration with Enea is part of our strategy,” says Allan Chiu, VP of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. “It allows us to bring pre-verified solution kits to the market for quick and easy adoption by end customers. We hope to increase our collaborative efforts in the years to come.”

“The demand for uCPE-based SD-WAN and security is growing rapidly and this kit is a great way to shorten time-to-market,” says Karl Mörner, Vice President of Product Management at Enea. “We think of it not only as a starter kit, but also as a complete, cost-effective, software solution for deploying secure SD-WAN.”

“Leveraging the open source SD-WAN of flexiWAN allows vendors such as Enea and NEXCOM to ship their products pre-installed with a ready to use solution” says Amir Zmora, CEO & co-founder of flexiWAN. “The system automatically registered with flexiWAN’s cloud management and users can open a free account and start using the system.”

NEXCOM and Enea, along with Intel, will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 8:00 AM PST to discuss the future of uCPE and an open source approach to secure SD-WAN. Attendees may register for free HERE.

