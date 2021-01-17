STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

JOINT STATEMENT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

MONTPELIER POLICE DEPARTMENT

CAPITOL POLICE DEPARTMENT

Update: Enhanced law-enforcement presence continues in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vermont (Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021) — Police agencies are continuing their enhanced presence at the Capitol Complex in Montpelier this afternoon. State Street in front of the Vermont Statehouse remains open. No incidents have been reported.

Updates will follow throughout the afternoon.

***Initial news release, 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17***

Multiple law-enforcement agencies have established an enhanced presence, as planned, on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Vermont Capitol Complex in Montpelier.

The increased presence by agencies including the Vermont State Police, Montpelier Police Department and Capitol Police Department is a precautionary response to potential disruptions or violence following the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., and calls for nationwide action including an “armed march” in all state capitals.

In Vermont, police are unaware of any specific, credible threats directed toward the Statehouse, Montpelier or elsewhere. The enhanced presence of local, state and federal law-enforcement agencies is to ensure readiness in case of any activity that requires a police response.

Members of the public should be aware of the presence of additional law-enforcement agencies Sunday in Montpelier and prepare for possibilities such as road closures if necessary. The Statehouse and other buildings in the state office complex in Montpelier are closed, as usual on a Sunday.

As noted previously, police are unable to provide details of any security measures, seen and unseen, that agencies are taking. Periodic updates will be issued throughout the day. If at any point a threat to public safety in Vermont becomes known, the authorities will update the community immediately.

Police continue to ask the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious people, incidents or possible threats to local law enforcement. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.us.

- 30 -