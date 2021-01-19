Comedian Lori Hamilton returns to Online@theSpaceUK January 8-21 2021 to share Corporate Knobs
Join her for an inside look into the comedic side of the corporate world
Hamilton’s performance as Prenderghast is excellent and her characterisation of other roles is very funny.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lori Hamilton has partnered with theSpaceUK for the 2021 season of Online@theSpaceUK, streaming now, to present one of her most timely and inciteful shows yet. The Corporate Knobs is a comedy variety show that gives you the TRUTH about work life. From How to Be a Bad Manager, Guess the HR Outcome, Real World Job Descriptions and Cat Co-Workers, you’ll see the hilarious and very real world of life in Corporate America. TheLoriHamilton.com & landalor.com
— Donna M Day, North End West UK
Hamilton is happy to participate in the project and enjoys bringing a smile to peoples’ faces, “It’s exciting to see people enjoying my shows.”
Project Spudway is also featured in the festival as well. This short is a continuation of her short film project, Potato Family, with illustrator and animator Montana Hall. It features lessons from Project Runway told through the eyes of animated potatoes. You’ll see the first episode featuring fashion guru Christian Siriano’s explanation of why we should design for all body types, not just the skinny French fry. Yams and hashbrowns add colour and flavour to the spud-tactic design show, complete with outtakes! TheLoriHamilton.com
Hamilton joined theSpaceUK for their online festival in August to present her live, one-woman variety show The Silly and Unnecessary Variety Show , which can now be viewed online.
Her two shows have garnered a lot of attention for both their humor and the important messages that are striking a chord with audiences during these uncertain times. In addition to being chosen for the 2021 Online@theSpaceUK festival, both films have also recently been selected for The Best Shorts Competition.
Press Reviews
“Hamilton’s performance as Prenderghast is excellent and her characterisation of other roles is very funny.”
-North West End UK
“Brilliant work … comical … inspirational”
- Atlanta Press
“…one heck of an actress – the girl could dance … this girl could sing too.”
- Go Go Magazine, Denver
About Lori…
Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and
Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and
Mannes College of Music. After a singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went
on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films, created
and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play
Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 43 awards for creative and writing excellence,
including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her
constant, much-needed supervision. To see more of her work, visit TheLoriHamilton.com .
About the Show…
Online@theSpaceUK has responded to the challenges of COVID-19 by creating an online theatre
festival that runs throughout August. While it can never replace the Edinburgh Festival Fringe,
Online@theSpaceUK is proud and excited to host this new and dynamic work on its platform.
Corporate Knobs via online@theSpaceUK Season 2