UPDATE VT RT 100 WARREN

UPDATE: VT ROUTE 100 HAS BEEN RE-OPENED AT THIS TIME. BOTH LANES ARE OPEN TO TRAVEL, PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 from Ellen Lane to West Hill Road in Warren is currently shut down. Traffic will be re-routed up West Hill Road. Warren Fire is waiting for Green Mountain Power to arrive on scene to assist in fixing multiple arching transformers that are catching fire to surrounding trees.

Updates will be provided when available.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Nikia Helfant

ECD-II

Williston PSAP, Troop A

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173

