Derby Barracks/ DUI, Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 01/16/2021 @ 2313 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Line

VIOLATION: DUI/ Warrant

ACCUSED: Kimberly Glodgett

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line

ACCUSED: Eli Pratt

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a family fight in the Town of Derby Line. Initial investigation revealed Glodgett and Pratt to have been involved with verbal altercation. Glodgett left the residence before Troopers arrived and returned while Troopers were still present. Further investigation revealed Glodgett to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. It was revealed Pratt had an active warrant and was taken into custody as well. Glodgett was taken to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and released on a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court. Pratt was taken to Northern State Correctional Facility for his Warrant.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/25/2021

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCULUDED

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881