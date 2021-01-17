Derby Barracks/ DUI, Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500188
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 01/16/2021 @ 2313 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Line
VIOLATION: DUI/ Warrant
ACCUSED: Kimberly Glodgett
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line
ACCUSED: Eli Pratt
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a family fight in the Town of Derby Line. Initial investigation revealed Glodgett and Pratt to have been involved with verbal altercation. Glodgett left the residence before Troopers arrived and returned while Troopers were still present. Further investigation revealed Glodgett to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. It was revealed Pratt had an active warrant and was taken into custody as well. Glodgett was taken to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Derby for processing and released on a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court. Pratt was taken to Northern State Correctional Facility for his Warrant.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/25/2021
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: INCULUDED
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881