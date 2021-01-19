Founder of Crockett Law Group, Kevin Crockett, Named to the List of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for 2021
The Prestigious Award is Bestowed Upon Kevin Crockett for His Work in Personal Injury Litigation for PlaintiffsIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California’s premier personal injury law firm, the Crockett Law Group, is proud to announce that Founding Partner Kevin Crockett has been named to Best Lawyers, Ones to Watch List for 2021. The announcement of this prestigious award comes only a few short months after Kevin Crockett officially launched the Crockett Law Group based in Irvine, California.
Kevin’s coveted spot on the Best Lawyers, Ones to Watch List, is reserved for lawyers who are earlier on in their career and display outstanding professional excellence in private practices within the United States. Recipients of this award have roughly 5-9 years of experience in practicing law and go through an extremely tedious selection process. Ones to Watch is based entirely on peer review, making this appointment completely reliant on the perception of Kevin’s performance by his peers and mentors within the industry.
Kevin’s career in personal injury law began immediately out of law school at the UC Irvine School of Law. Throughout the years, Kevin recognized the importance of personalized support for each and every client, that many large law firms cannot guarantee. That idea of a niche firm that bridges the gap became the mission and vision of the Crockett Law Group. Solely focusing on personal injury law, the Crockett Law Group has harnessed an impressive reputation for its extensive experience, dedication to the client, and attention to detail.
"I am proud and honored as a lawyer to be listed in this year's edition of Best Lawyers and to be regarded as one of the top lawyers in the nation. I genuinely strive for excellence in the representation of each and every client and this recognition is testament to that.”
- Kevin Crockett, Founding Partner
While Kevin may be early on in his law career, his performance, reputation, and work ethic state otherwise. Indeed “one to watch” in 2021, Kevin Crockett and the Crockett Law Group anticipate reaching new heights as the new year unfolds. Having rapidly staked their claim as Southern California’s go-to personal injury law firm, the Crockett Law Group continues their dedication to excellence, personalization, and unwavering commitment to each and every client they serve.
About the Crockett Law Group
The Crockett Law Group is a personal injury law firm based out of Orange County, California. Founded in November 2020, the Crockett Law Group takes the typical perception of a personal injury law firm and flips it on its head. Focused and dedicated to the client and their needs, the Crockett Law Group rises above their larger-scale competition through personalized one-on-one counsel, which every client deserves. By focusing solely on personal injury cases, the Crockett Law Group has successfully narrowed down its niche to become the brand authority and thought leader in the personal injury law space, harnessing respect from both the media and the public. To date, the attorneys at the Crockett Law Group have helped over a thousand accident victims and recovered millions of dollars for their clients all over California.
