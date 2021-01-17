The Sweetest Gig Announces Sweet Hire AJ to Taste World's Best Dark Chocolate
Recruiting for Good created a meaningful gig preparing kids for life. The Sweetest Gig hires boy 'AJ;' for special dark chocolate creative writing gig in LA.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful to hire AJ for 'The Sweetest Gig;' an adventurous foodie who loves dark chocolate. AJ's Sweet Mission, every month is to Taste the World's Best Dark Chocolate and Write Creative Reviews!"
On The Sweetest Gig, Middle School kids are hired to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews, and earn fun perks for the family. Every 3 months; the kids use their creative talent to make a difference.
Kids that complete three Sweet Gigs between February and April; will earn mom gift (The Finest Chocolate... home delivered on Mother's Day).
Kids hired on The Sweetest Gig Team also get to choose their own 'Sweet Nickname' to create anonymity (and protect their identity).
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "AJ has been working on our Special Gig Team since March 2020, and we are grateful for his awesome participation."
About
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews, and earn fun perks. The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort." www.TheSweetestGig.com
Summer Camp May Not Be Back...The Sweetest Gig Will Be... "Sweet Love Festival." Fun Creative Summer 2021!
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program.
Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club whose purpose is to help fund 'The Sweetest Gig' so more kids can learn to love work and prepare for life. Participate in our meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, or 12 Months The Finest Chocolate Delivered to Mom). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
