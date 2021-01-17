Annonce d'un nouvel emploi pour les enfants qui aiment le chocolat et l'écriture française
Join French Kid Team for The Sweetest Gig #mustlovefrench #thesweetestgig kidslovework www.MustLoveWork.com
The Sweetest Gig Preparing Kids for Life #thesweetestgig #kidslovework #kidsearnperks www.TheSweetestPerk.com
L'agence de recrutement, Recruiting for Good, parraine un programme de travail permettant aux enfants de pratiquer leurs compétences en écriture française.
Sur The Sweetest Gig, les enfants du collège sont embauchés pour déguster le meilleur chocolat du monde, rédiger des critiques créatives et gagner des avantages amusants pour la famille. Tous les 3 mois; les enfants utilisent leur talent créatif pour faire une différence.
Les enfants qui terminent trois Sweet Gigs entre février et avril; gagnera un cadeau de maman (Le meilleur chocolat ... livré à domicile le jour de la fête des mères).
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're looking to hire 5 kids who learned French in the US, love creative writing, and passionate about chocolate. Taste the World's Best Chocolate, write reviews in French, and earn fun perks."
How Parents Help Their Kids Land The Gig
The Sweetest Gig is a high purpose work program for grateful working professional families that make a difference in LA.
Hiring just 5 kids for special French gig. Kids are in middle school, and learned French in the US.
One parent needs to be fluent in English; email Sara(at)TheSweetestGig(dot)com to make an appointment and speak with Carlos, the Founder.
About
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years (for adults and kids). In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
The Sweetest Gig is a rewarding ‘Kid Love Work’ program; especially suited for ‘Grateful Working Professional Families’ that love preparing their kids to succeed in life. Sweet Creative Middle School Kids are hired on weekends to taste The World's Best Chocolate, write creative reviews, and earn fun perks. The Sweetest Gig is created by Carlos Cymerman, and sponsored by Recruiting for Good. "Kids learn that anything meaningful, rewarding, and worthwhile; takes time, and effort." www.TheSweetestGig.com
Summer Camp May Not Be Back...The Sweetest Gig Will Be... "Sweet Love Festival." Fun Creative Summer 2021!
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; preparing kids for life to succeed thru 'The Sweetest Gig,' fun love work program.
Recruiting for Good Created The Goodie Foodie Club whose purpose is to help fund 'The Sweetest Gig' so more kids can learn to love work and prepare for life. Participate in our meaningful Referral Reward Program today to Enjoy The Sweetest Rewards (12 Months of Sushi, or 12 Months The Finest Chocolate Delivered to Mom). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn