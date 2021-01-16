Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,577 in the last 365 days.

Update on State’s Progress During COVID

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An additional case of the UK variant was identified in Tompkins County. To date, there are 17 known cases of the variant in New York State.

 

"New York is fighting to beat back COVID as we distribute the limited vaccine available as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "We're deploying all the tools in our toolbox—making sure hospitals have enough capacity and conducting ever-higher numbers of tests—to keep New Yorkers as safe as possible. But our actions as individuals and as communities to stay socially distanced, wear masks and wash our hands are of vital importance, as is the willingness of local governments to enforce the rules. When communities decide to slow the spread, it will slow down. It's purely a function of our actions."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Test Results Reported - 277,286
  • Total Positive - 15,998
  • Percent Positive - 5.77%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 8,888 (+80)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 1,144
  • Hospital Counties - 56
  • Number ICU - 1,580 (+10)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 983 (+21)
  • Total Discharges - 114,868 (+949)
  • Deaths - 157
  • Total Deaths - 32,725

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region

Capital Region

530

0.05%

25%

Central New York

314

0.04%

26%

Finger Lakes

773

0.06%

33%

Long Island

1,636

0.06%

29%

Mid-Hudson

1,023

0.04%

40%

Mohawk Valley

294

0.06%

24%

New York City

3,415

0.04%

32%

North Country

127

0.03%

51%

Southern Tier

236

0.04%

41%

Western New York

540

0.04%

32%

Statewide

8,888

0.05%

32%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)

Capital Region

264

218

19%

Central New York

262

183

27%

Finger Lakes

397

307

23%

Long Island

859

700

24%

Mid-Hudson

683

453

38%

Mohawk Valley

131

83

21%

New York City

2,472

1,898

24%

North Country

62

44

36%

Southern Tier

125

80

36%

Western New York

544

352

36%

Statewide

5,799

4,318

27%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

8.45%

7.94%

7.87%

Central New York

6.74%

6.21%

6.09%

Finger Lakes

8.28%

7.63%

7.32%

Long Island

8.69%

8.27%

8.06%

Mid-Hudson

7.81%

7.67%

7.51%

Mohawk Valley

9.18%

8.66%

8.40%

New York City

5.83%

5.70%

5.66%

North Country

7.69%

7.44%

7.24%

Southern Tier

4.33%

4.01%

3.82%

Western New York

7.43%

6.93%

6.62%

Statewide

6.95%

6.67%

6.54%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Bronx

7.25%

7.68%

7.35%

Brooklyn

5.91%

6.24%

5.94%

Manhattan

3.64%

3.80%

3.76%

Queens

6.63%

6.90%

6.48%

Staten Island

6.33%

6.55%

6.28%

 

Of the 1,219,548 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

15,771

251

Allegany

2,313

27

Broome

10,743

123

Cattaraugus

3,308

55

Cayuga

4,267

70

Chautauqua

5,350

129

Chemung

5,479

57

Chenango

1,680

26

Clinton

2,040

63

Columbia

2,344

45

Cortland

2,587

24

Delaware

983

18

Dutchess

16,115

242

Erie

50,716

489

Essex

952

23

Franklin

1,086

46

Fulton

1,999

67

Genesee

3,566

60

Greene

1,964

35

Hamilton

145

2

Herkimer

3,485

62

Jefferson

3,031

89

Lewis

1,419

31

Livingston

2,605

44

Madison

3,047

62

Monroe

43,226

452

Montgomery

2,123

54

Nassau

111,393

1,409

Niagara

11,664

130

NYC

514,678

6,321

Oneida

16,342

232

Onondaga

26,954

410

Ontario

4,592

64

Orange

28,168

306

Orleans

1,882

31

Oswego

4,762

98

Otsego

1,600

41

Putnam

6,294

91

Rensselaer

6,596

142

Rockland

31,346

285

Saratoga

8,839

186

Schenectady

8,347

164

Schoharie

873

22

Schuyler

699

15

Seneca

1,177

33

St. Lawrence

3,437

117

Steuben

4,496

52

Suffolk

124,384

1,787

Sullivan

3,751

38

Tioga

2,145

21

Tompkins

2,572

44

Ulster

7,448

111

Warren

1,982

54

Washington

1,424

43

Wayne

3,568

41

Westchester

82,933

951

Wyoming

2,075

88

Yates

783

25

 

Yesterday, 157 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 32,725. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

3

Bronx

8

Broome

1

Cayuga

1

Chautauqua

3

Chenango

1

Clinton

3

Columbia

1

Cortland

1

Dutchess

8

Erie

11

Genesee

4

Greene

4

Herkimer

2

Jefferson

1

Kings

16

Livingston

1

Manhattan

2

Monroe

5

Montgomery

1

Nassau

11

Niagara

2

Oneida

4

Onondaga

3

Ontario

2

Orange

2

Orleans

1

Putnam

2

Queens

17

Richmond

3

Rockland

3

Saratoga

2

Schenectady

2

St. Lawrence

1

Suffolk

15

Ulster

3

Warren

1

Westchester

6

You just read:

Update on State’s Progress During COVID

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.