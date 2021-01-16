Update on State’s Progress During COVID
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An additional case of the UK variant was identified in Tompkins County. To date, there are 17 known cases of the variant in New York State.
"New York is fighting to beat back COVID as we distribute the limited vaccine available as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "We're deploying all the tools in our toolbox—making sure hospitals have enough capacity and conducting ever-higher numbers of tests—to keep New Yorkers as safe as possible. But our actions as individuals and as communities to stay socially distanced, wear masks and wash our hands are of vital importance, as is the willingness of local governments to enforce the rules. When communities decide to slow the spread, it will slow down. It's purely a function of our actions."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 277,286
- Total Positive - 15,998
- Percent Positive - 5.77%
- Patient Hospitalization - 8,888 (+80)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 1,144
- Hospital Counties - 56
- Number ICU - 1,580 (+10)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 983 (+21)
- Total Discharges - 114,868 (+949)
- Deaths - 157
- Total Deaths - 32,725
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
|
Capital Region
|
530
|
0.05%
|
25%
|
Central New York
|
314
|
0.04%
|
26%
|
Finger Lakes
|
773
|
0.06%
|
33%
|
Long Island
|
1,636
|
0.06%
|
29%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1,023
|
0.04%
|
40%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
294
|
0.06%
|
24%
|
New York City
|
3,415
|
0.04%
|
32%
|
North Country
|
127
|
0.03%
|
51%
|
Southern Tier
|
236
|
0.04%
|
41%
|
Western New York
|
540
|
0.04%
|
32%
|
Statewide
|
8,888
|
0.05%
|
32%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|
Capital Region
|
264
|
218
|
19%
|
Central New York
|
262
|
183
|
27%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
307
|
23%
|
Long Island
|
859
|
700
|
24%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
683
|
453
|
38%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
131
|
83
|
21%
|
New York City
|
2,472
|
1,898
|
24%
|
North Country
|
62
|
44
|
36%
|
Southern Tier
|
125
|
80
|
36%
|
Western New York
|
544
|
352
|
36%
|
Statewide
|
5,799
|
4,318
|
27%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
Capital Region
|
8.45%
|
7.94%
|
7.87%
|
Central New York
|
6.74%
|
6.21%
|
6.09%
|
Finger Lakes
|
8.28%
|
7.63%
|
7.32%
|
Long Island
|
8.69%
|
8.27%
|
8.06%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
7.81%
|
7.67%
|
7.51%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
9.18%
|
8.66%
|
8.40%
|
New York City
|
5.83%
|
5.70%
|
5.66%
|
North Country
|
7.69%
|
7.44%
|
7.24%
|
Southern Tier
|
4.33%
|
4.01%
|
3.82%
|
Western New York
|
7.43%
|
6.93%
|
6.62%
|
Statewide
|
6.95%
|
6.67%
|
6.54%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
Bronx
|
7.25%
|
7.68%
|
7.35%
|
Brooklyn
|
5.91%
|
6.24%
|
5.94%
|
Manhattan
|
3.64%
|
3.80%
|
3.76%
|
Queens
|
6.63%
|
6.90%
|
6.48%
|
Staten Island
|
6.33%
|
6.55%
|
6.28%
Of the 1,219,548 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
15,771
|
251
|
Allegany
|
2,313
|
27
|
Broome
|
10,743
|
123
|
Cattaraugus
|
3,308
|
55
|
Cayuga
|
4,267
|
70
|
Chautauqua
|
5,350
|
129
|
Chemung
|
5,479
|
57
|
Chenango
|
1,680
|
26
|
Clinton
|
2,040
|
63
|
Columbia
|
2,344
|
45
|
Cortland
|
2,587
|
24
|
Delaware
|
983
|
18
|
Dutchess
|
16,115
|
242
|
Erie
|
50,716
|
489
|
Essex
|
952
|
23
|
Franklin
|
1,086
|
46
|
Fulton
|
1,999
|
67
|
Genesee
|
3,566
|
60
|
Greene
|
1,964
|
35
|
Hamilton
|
145
|
2
|
Herkimer
|
3,485
|
62
|
Jefferson
|
3,031
|
89
|
Lewis
|
1,419
|
31
|
Livingston
|
2,605
|
44
|
Madison
|
3,047
|
62
|
Monroe
|
43,226
|
452
|
Montgomery
|
2,123
|
54
|
Nassau
|
111,393
|
1,409
|
Niagara
|
11,664
|
130
|
NYC
|
514,678
|
6,321
|
Oneida
|
16,342
|
232
|
Onondaga
|
26,954
|
410
|
Ontario
|
4,592
|
64
|
Orange
|
28,168
|
306
|
Orleans
|
1,882
|
31
|
Oswego
|
4,762
|
98
|
Otsego
|
1,600
|
41
|
Putnam
|
6,294
|
91
|
Rensselaer
|
6,596
|
142
|
Rockland
|
31,346
|
285
|
Saratoga
|
8,839
|
186
|
Schenectady
|
8,347
|
164
|
Schoharie
|
873
|
22
|
Schuyler
|
699
|
15
|
Seneca
|
1,177
|
33
|
St. Lawrence
|
3,437
|
117
|
Steuben
|
4,496
|
52
|
Suffolk
|
124,384
|
1,787
|
Sullivan
|
3,751
|
38
|
Tioga
|
2,145
|
21
|
Tompkins
|
2,572
|
44
|
Ulster
|
7,448
|
111
|
Warren
|
1,982
|
54
|
Washington
|
1,424
|
43
|
Wayne
|
3,568
|
41
|
Westchester
|
82,933
|
951
|
Wyoming
|
2,075
|
88
|
Yates
|
783
|
25
Yesterday, 157 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 32,725. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
3
|
Bronx
|
8
|
Broome
|
1
|
Cayuga
|
1
|
Chautauqua
|
3
|
Chenango
|
1
|
Clinton
|
3
|
Columbia
|
1
|
Cortland
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
8
|
Erie
|
11
|
Genesee
|
4
|
Greene
|
4
|
Herkimer
|
2
|
Jefferson
|
1
|
Kings
|
16
|
Livingston
|
1
|
Manhattan
|
2
|
Monroe
|
5
|
Montgomery
|
1
|
Nassau
|
11
|
Niagara
|
2
|
Oneida
|
4
|
Onondaga
|
3
|
Ontario
|
2
|
Orange
|
2
|
Orleans
|
1
|
Putnam
|
2
|
Queens
|
17
|
Richmond
|
3
|
Rockland
|
3
|
Saratoga
|
2
|
Schenectady
|
2
|
St. Lawrence
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
15
|
Ulster
|
3
|
Warren
|
1
|
Westchester
|
6