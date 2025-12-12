$300M to Advance Health IT and Cybersecurity

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $300 million in new state funding to support health care transformation projects across New York. The awards, made through the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program IV and V, will support 22 projects aimed at improving health information technology by expanding patient electronic medical records, strengthening cybersecurity and patient information security, and expanding telehealth services.

“By modernizing our hospitals' IT infrastructure and protecting patients' information, we’re strengthening the foundation of health care in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will help ensure that hospitals have the tools they need to safeguard patient data, expand telehealth services and deliver a healthier future for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “With these investments, we are focused on developing safe, reliable and connected patient-centered care. By expanding data capabilities and improving cybersecurity defenses, we’re enhancing clinical decision making across the state’s health care network.”

This funding prioritizes projects that:

Support financially distressed providers;

Modernize critical health information technology infrastructure;

Strengthen cybersecurity and patient information security; and

Expand telehealth services.

Awardees include hospitals in every region of the State.

A full list of awardees, project descriptions, and award amounts is available here. Funds are administered by the New York State Department of Health and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).

This investment builds on Governor Hochul’s continued efforts to strengthen New York’s health care delivery system. The Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program has awarded more than $1.75 billion to providers working to improve access, equity, and quality of care across New York. These awards are part of a broader, long-term commitment that has directed more than $4.7 billion in health care capital funding statewide since 2016.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State enacted nation-leading cybersecurity regulations for hospitals, establishing a robust blueprint to protect critical systems and enhance the resilience of the state's health care network against cyber threats.

Recently, the State made additional funding awards for 55 projects under Statewide IV, and additional projects under the Safety Net Transformation Program