Domestic Violence/Barton
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500164
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
DATE/TIME: 01-15-2021 / 2332 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 5, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Conditions of Release Violation
ACCUSED: Brennan Perkins
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/15/2021 at approximately 2332 hours, Vermont State
Police responded to a report of a rolling domestic disturbance on the Barton
Orleans Road in Barton, VT. Troopers responded to the area and met with the
operator of the vehicle at the Circle K in Barton Village and later located
Brennan Perkins, 22, of Barton who had called a family member for a ride after
leaving the area on foot. Perkins was taken into custody and charged with
Aggrevated Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release as a result of the reported incident.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:01/19/2021 @ 1000
COURT:Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL:2500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881