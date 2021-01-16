Domestic Violence/Barton

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500164

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

DATE/TIME: 01-15-2021 / 2332 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 5, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Conditions of Release Violation

ACCUSED: Brennan Perkins

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/15/2021 at approximately 2332 hours, Vermont State

Police responded to a report of a rolling domestic disturbance on the Barton

Orleans Road in Barton, VT. Troopers responded to the area and met with the

operator of the vehicle at the Circle K in Barton Village and later located

Brennan Perkins, 22, of Barton who had called a family member for a ride after

leaving the area on foot. Perkins was taken into custody and charged with

Aggrevated Domestic Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release as a result of the reported incident.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:01/19/2021 @ 1000

COURT:Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL:2500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881