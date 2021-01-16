Virtual Plans Display for Three Box Culvert Replacement Project Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed projects:

• Route 1007 (Lambertsville Rd) North Shanksville Tributary Bridge Replacement and North Shanksville Grove Run Bridge replacements both in Stonycreek Township., Somerset County

• Route 4004 (Bicycle Rd) Beaver Dam Creek Bridge Replacement in Lincoln & Quemahoning townships, Somerset County.

All three projects will include the replacement of the existing bridges with a precast concrete box culvert. The projects will also consist of minor roadway approach work including guide rail upgrades and roadway approach paving. The detour routes for these projects are anticipated to be in place for six weeks.

The virtual display website will be available to view and to leave comments from Friday, January 22, 2021 - Friday, February 5, 2021. Its purpose is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Somerset County and the Somerset County Box Culverts page.

Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the project manager listed below. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the project manager.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact Dustin Ohler, PennDOT Project Manager, by phone (814) 696-7281 or email duohler@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101