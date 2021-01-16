Interstate 90 Westbound Reopened in Erie County

​The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Springfield Township, Erie County are reopened. The eastbound lanes remain rerouted as demolition continues on the Route 215 bridge, which crosses over the highway.

The westbound traffic continues to use the on and off ramps at Exit 6 (Route 215, East Springfield/Albion).

Both eastbound and westbound drivers on I-90 who wish to exit onto Route 215 should follow the detour signs for the direction they would like to travel.

Route 215 through traffic will continue to use Route 6N, Route 18, and Route 20. Drivers on Route 215 are also advised to use the on ramps at Routes 6N and 18 to access I-90 whenever possible.

Demolition of the bridge started Wednesday, January 13, following a crash that damaged the bridge on Monday, January 11. The bridge is slated for replacement in connection with an I-90 reconstruction project focused on the roadway from mile marker 3.5 to mile marker 10. The work to construction the new bridge is expected to start in spring 2021.

