Route 1001 Freeport Road Lane Restriction Next Week in Harmar Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing fiber optic cable location work on Freeport Road (Route 1001) in Hamar Township, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Friday, January 18-22 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on Freeport Road between Hulton Road (Route 2058) and Powers Run Road (Route 1009) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct fiber optic cable location work.

Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

