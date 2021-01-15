2021-01-15 16:11:36.01 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Greene County

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zachary Bain of Springfield uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was sold at Kum & Go, 1313 W. Battlefield St., in Springfield.

Bain claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Springfield regional office on Jan. 11.

In FY20, players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. 

