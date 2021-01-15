Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fish and Game Commission Meeting Announced

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 Eric Stohl: (603) 237-4206 January 15, 2021

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission Legislative Committee will meet virtually on Tuesday, January 19 at 1:00 p.m. to discuss pending legislation filed in the NH General Court. In the event that a quorum of the entire NH Fish and Game Commission is in attendance, votes may be called to take positions on specific bills in accordance with RSA 206:4-a, V, and to conduct other business which may lawfully come before the Commission.

Those wishing to join the meeting may do so by joining with the Teams information below:

Microsoft Teams Meeting Join on your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only) +1 603-931-4944, 620860088# United States, Concord Phone Conference ID: 620 860 088# Find a local number | Reset PIN

The next scheduled regular meeting of the NH Fish and Game Commission is February 9 at 1:00 p.m. These meetings are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas, and minutes are posted at https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/about/commission.html.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildnh.com to learn more.

