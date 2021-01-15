Funding Opportunity: Professional Development for Impartial Hearing Officers

Professional Development for Impartial Hearing Officers

Application in PDF | Application in Word Cost Proposal Worksheet Submission Documents Appendix R Data Privacy Agreement Forms

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) Office of Special Education is seeking proposals to

develop and deliver professional development programs for Impartial Hearing Officers (IHOs) who conduct impartial hearings for students with disabilities as required by section 615 of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), section 4404 of New York State (NYS) Education Law and sections 200.1 and 200.5 of the Regulations of the Commissioner of Education; and conduct investigations of complaints alleging the misconduct or challenging the competence of an IHO pursuant to section 200.21 of the Regulations of the Commissioner of Education.

Eligible bidders must provide technical assistance on dispute resolution in special education.

Subcontracting will be limited to thirty percent (30%) of the total contract budget. Subcontracting is defined as non-employee direct personal services and related incidental expenses, including travel.

NYSED will award 1 contract pursuant to this RFP. The contract that results from this RFP will be for a term anticipated to begin June 1, 2021 and to end May 31, 2026.

Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE)

Bidders are required to comply with NYSED’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) participation goals for this RFP through one of three methods. Compliance methods are discussed in detail in the Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Participation Goals section below.

The service area for this RFP will cover all of New York State

See Mandatory Requirements section of the RFP.

Components contained in RFP Proposal #21-003 are as follows:

Description of Services to Be Performed Submission Evaluation Criteria and Method of Award Assurances Submission Documents (separate document)

Questions regarding the request must be submitted by email to IHORFP2021@nysed.gov no later than the close of business January 29, 2021. Questions regarding this request should be identified as Program, Fiscal or M/WBE. A Questions and Answers Summary will be posted here no later than February 12, 2021. The following are the designated contacts for this procurement:

Contact Information for Questions Program Matters Fiscal Matters M/WBE Matters Sharon Veltman Jessica Hartjen Brian Hackett

Submission Instructions and Due Date

The following documents must be submitted as separate files, as detailed in the Submission section of the RFP, and be received at NYSED no later than February 26, 2021 by 3:00 PM:

Submission Documents labeled Submission Documents – RFP #21-003 Technical Proposal labeled Technical Proposal – RFP #21-003 Cost Proposal labeled Cost Proposal – RFP #21-003 M/WBE Documents labeled M/WBE Documents – RFP #21-003

The technical, cost, submission and M/WBE proposals should be submitted using Microsoft Office or editable PDF. The email address for all the documentation is cau@nysed.gov.

Bidders are requested to submit their bids electronically. Please see the information below for instructions on submitting an electronic bid.

As indicated in the RFP, technical and cost proposal documents should be submitted in Microsoft Office. PDF files that are editable and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) searchable are acceptable. Please do not submit the technical or cost proposal as a scanned PDF. Submission documents requiring a signature must be signed using one of the methods listed below, and may be submitted in as a Microsoft Office, PDF, or JPG document. A scanned PDF is acceptable for these documents. The following forms of e-signatures are acceptable: handwritten signatures on faxed or scanned documents e-signatures that have been authenticated by a third-party digital software, such as DocuSign and Adobe Sign stored copies of the images of signatures that are placed on a document by copying and pasting or otherwise inserting them into the documents Unacceptable forms of e-signatures include: typed name, including a signature created by selecting a script or calligraphy font for the typed name of the person “signing” To identify the signer and indicate that the signer understood and intended to agree to the terms of the signed document, the signer will sign beside or provide by email the following attestation: "I agree, and it is my intent, to sign this document by [describe the signature solution used] and by electronically submitting this document to [name of recipient individual or entity]. I understand that my signing and submitting this document is the legal equivalent of having placed my handwritten signature on the submitted document and this attestation. I understand and agree that by electronically signing and submitting this document I am affirming to the truth of the information contained therein." In order to ensure the timely receipt of your bid, please use the subject line "BID SUBMISSION RFP 21-003" - failure to appropriately label your bid or submitting a bid to any email address other than the one identified above may result in the bid not being received by the deadline and considered for award. Bids received after 3:00 pm Eastern Time on the due date will be disqualified.

