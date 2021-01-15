Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Executive Director Message 2020 State of the Environment Report

Executive Director, Kim Shelley

At the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) our job is to improve the lives of all Utahns — from the Beehive State’s rural backbone to its heart along the Wasatch Front.

The State of the Environment report is our annual opportunity to showcase some of DEQ’s many successes. In this report, you will learn more about DEQ’s important work and see the metrics we use to hold ourselves accountable to taxpayers and lawmakers.

We take this responsibility seriously. We work each day to improve our performance and better serve the people of Utah. We implement innovations that advance quality, efficiency and effectiveness. We are transparent in the use of taxpayer dollars and our obligation to share information with citizens, lawmakers and businesses. We earn the public’s trust by showing we care, demonstrating expertise in our work and basing our decisions on science and the law.

The dedicated public servants at DEQ are committed to safeguarding public health and improving opportunities for economic growth in Utah by protecting Utah’s air, land and water through balanced regulations. They look for sound solutions to complex problems, actively engage stakeholders, and are professional, responsive and fair.

Through clean air, land and water, we are working to build a prosperous and healthy Utah where all of us can thrive.

–Kim Shelley Interim Executive Director Utah Department of Environmental Quality

Last updated: January 15, 2021 at 4:11 pm

