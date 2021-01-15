Water Quality 2020 State of the Environment Report

As Director of the Utah Division of Water Quality, Erica Gaddis has been a terrific leader and partner on the Utah Lake Water Quality Study since it began a couple years ago. Improving the water quality of Utah Lake is a goal shared by many, but to get it done right, we needed a team of experts to develop and evaluate the complex science behind this water body. Erica excels in this process and demonstrates the needed confidence to bring a wide array of constituent interests through this study with a similar level of confidence in its outcomes.”

The Division of Water Quality (DWQ) safeguards Utah’s surface and groundwater through programs designed to protect, maintain, and enhance the quality of Utah’s waters. To ensure that the state’s waters meet the requirements of the Clean Water Act and Utah Water Quality Act, DWQ:

To protect streams and rivers from agriculture operation runoff by aiding Utah’s farmers and ranchers, this year the Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Quality (DWQ) partnered with Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) to create the Agricultural Voluntary Incentive Program (AgVIP). AgVip helps farming operations develop comprehensive Nutrient Management Plans (NMPs), and provides cash incentives to implement these plans.

Utilizing soil tests, manure tests, and crop management practices, NMPs are crafted specifically for each operation to effectively help producers reduce runoff and protect water quality.

During the application period for the program this summer, 33 applications were received that accounted for 17,430 acres and represented $660,480 in funding requests. Going forward, the program will help facilitate the development and implementation of hundreds of NMPs and improve water quality throughout rural Utah.