Airfare Advertising - Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking - Seeks Comment on the DOT's Full Fare Advertising Rule
The U.S. Department of Transportation is seeking comment on the Department’s airfare advertising rule, also known as the “full fare” rule.
Daily Airline Filings - The Airline Regulatory Information Hub”USA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Transportation is seeking comment on the Department’s airfare advertising rule, also known as the “full fare” rule, which requires U.S. and foreign air carriers and ticket agents advertising airfares to state the entire price to be paid by the customer, inclusive of all mandatory taxes and fees. The full fare rule also prohibits sellers of air transportation from displaying in airfare advertisements charges that are included within the airfare more prominently or in the same or larger font size than the total single price. This rulemaking examines whether the full fare advertising rule imposes unnecessary or costly burdens on carriers and consumers, whether a revision of the rule is warranted, and, if so, how the rule should be revised.
— AirlineInfo.com
The full fare advertising rule was intended to prevent consumer confusion or deception by advertisements of low base fares that did not reflect the total cost of air transportation. To assess the need and justification for this regulation, the Department must consider how changes to its regulation of airfare advertising would impact the likelihood of consumer confusion or deception, competition in the marketplace, and whether it would permit sellers of air transportation to compete freely on the value and quality of services they offer while preventing anticompetitive or predatory behaviors.
Frank Avent
Airline Information Research
+1 703-489-9801
email us here